Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro injury concerns ahead of Spain vs Argentina? Here's the latest

Spain duo Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro trained separately ahead of Sunday's FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina in New Jersey, raising concerns over their fitness.

However, according to an ESPN report, sources said both players are expected to be available for the final and are training separately only as a precaution.

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Lamine Yamal played 84 minutes in Spain's semifinal win over France, while Pedro Porro completed the full 90 minutes. Both were substituted after experiencing discomfort.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente said Porro is dealing with muscle overload and will continue to be assessed before the final.

‘Nothing serious’ with Lamine Yamal: Luis de la Fuente Yamal has featured in every match of the World Cup for Spain. He started on the bench in the goalless draw against Cabo Verde after dealing with a hamstring issue and came on as a second-half substitute.

"As far as I know, Lamine has nothing serious. I've just spoken with the medical staff, and everything looks positive," De la Fuente said after Spain's semifinal victory.

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Porro, meanwhile, has started five of Spain's seven matches at the tournament.

The Tottenham Hotspur full-back has scored two goals, including Spain's second in the 2-0 semifinal victory over France. Yamal has scored once, netting against Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Lionel Messi gives fitting reply to critics as ARG reach final

Spain has reached the FIFA World Cup final for only the second time and will aim to lift its second title.

De la Fuente praised his side's performances throughout the expanded 48-team tournament.

“I'm surprised by what this team is capable of, and the room for improvement is endless. This isn't by chance: it's talent, hard work, sacrifice and perseverance. We knew we had to keep improving little by little throughout the tournament.

“We would have liked to win the first match because we would have broken another record, but we're in fantastic form, both in terms of our football and our physical condition,” the 65-year-old said after the semi-final.

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Spain faces Messi-led Argentina Standing between Spain and the trophy are defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi.

Argentina have repeatedly shown resilience during the tournament, staging several comebacks. Their latest came in the semifinal against England, where they recovered from a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 through late goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez.

Messi has scored eight goals and remains in contention for the Golden Boot.

'We've recaptured the spirit of 2010' Reflecting on Spain's semifinal triumph, De la Fuente said his players believed they were the world's best team despite facing one of the tournament favourites.

“The message was that we were up against one of the best teams in the world, but that they were up against the best team in the world.”

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The Spain coach also compared his squad to the side that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

“These players show commitment, solidarity and talent. They make the difficult look easy. They have talent and the right attitude towards life and sport.

“I see a happy dressing room and a nation behind us. We've recaptured the spirit of 2010.”