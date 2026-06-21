Lamine Yamal scores first FIFA World Cup goal as Spain take lead over Saudi Arabia | Watch video

Lamine Yamal announced himself on the global stage with his first FIFA World Cup goal to give Spain the lead against Saudi Arabia in Group H at Atlanta Stadium on Sunday. The 18-year-old’s strike not only ended La Roja’s goalless run but also placed him in elite historical company.

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Remarkable finish after sharp build-up play The goal came from a swift Spanish counter. A Saudi Arabia turnover handed possession to Mikel Oyarzabal on the left. The forward drove forward and delivered a low, precise cross into the box. The ball travelled across the six-yard area to the back post, where Lamine Yamal arrived with perfect timing to slide it into the net from close range.

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This was Yamal’s first World Cup start. He had come on as a substitute in Spain’s opening 0-0 draw with Cape Verde. Coach Luis de la Fuente gave him the chance from the beginning here, and the young forward repaid the trust straight away. The goal lifted the whole Spanish team after their frustrating first match.

Lamine Yamal joins Pele and surpasses Lionel Messi in special milestones Lamine Yamal became only the second player aged 18 or younger to open the scoring in a FIFA World Cup match. The other was a 17-year-old Pelé, who scored for Brazil against Wales in 1958.

Notably, at 18 years and 343 days old, he is also the second-youngest goalscorer in Spain’s World Cup history, behind only his Barcelona teammate Gavi, who scored at 18 years and 110 days. Yamal even improved on Lionel Messi’s record. The Argentina legend was 18 years and 357 days old when he scored his first World Cup goal against Serbia and Montenegro in 2006.

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Yamal will turn 19 during this tournament, yet he already has major trophies. He won EURO 2024 with Spain and scored against France in the knockout stages. With Barcelona he has three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and finished as Ballon d’Or runner-up in 2025.

Also Read | Lamine Yamal wins LaLiga Player of the Season 2026; check details

Spain get their campaign back on track Spain arrived under pressure after failing to score against Cape Verde. That 0-0 result was one of the early surprises of the 2026 World Cup. Yamal’s goal changed everything and gave the European champions the lead they needed against Saudi Arabia.

The strike provided momentum and confidence for the rest of the group stage. Spain are chasing a second World Cup title, and getting their first goal of the tournament through one of their brightest young stars was the ideal response.

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Lamine Yamal’s journey so far Lamine Yamal’s rise has been remarkable. From La Masia to World Cup goalscorer in his first start, he continues to show maturity and quality beyond his years. Opening the scoring at this level and joining Pelé in the record books shows how special his talent is.

As Spain look to build on this lead in Group H, Yamal will stay central to their plans. His pace, intelligence, and composure make him a constant threat. For a player who has already achieved so much, this World Cup goal feels like the beginning of an even bigger story.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.