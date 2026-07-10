Lamine Yamal's girlfriend makes special Justin Bieber request amid Spain's World Cup final push; ‘do whatever it takes’

Pressure is not what Lamine Yamal wants to carry on his shoulders while playing football. Instead, the 18-year-old Spanish teen sensation wants to make his country proud at the FIFA World Cup 2026 by simply focussing on his game. However, a recent public request from his girlfriend might might make him feel a little heavy.

While Spain gear up for their quarterfinal challenge against Belgium at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia Santos went public with a special request from her boyfriend and his Spanish teammates.

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Taking to Instagram stories, Ines Garcia shared a post from Canadian singer Justin Bieber with a text that read “mi amor haz lo que sea para llegar a la final. me escuchas??? lo que sea.” In English, it translates to “My love, do whatever it takes to reach the final. Do you hear me? ANYTHING!”

View full Image View full Image Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia's Instagram story.

Certainly, Ines Garcia is a big Bieber fan and her dream of watching the Canadian singling superstar can only be fulfilled if Spain beat Belgium in the quarterfinal and then France in the last four stage. Bieber is among the artists to perform at the half-time show during the final. The last time Spain play in an World Cup final was in 2010, when they defeated Germany.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show For the first-time ever, the FIFA announced an 11-miniute half-time show during the final which will be played at the MetLife Stadium in New York on July 19 (July 20 in IST). The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show is aimed to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide

Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and BTS co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show curated by Chris Martin from Coldplay. Ines Garcia's post quickly went viral on social media, as it focussed on the chance of watching Bieber perform live rather than Spain reaching the summit clash for the first time since 2010.

While several criticised Ines Garcia for the post, others pointed it as one of the example of the tournament becoming too Americanized.

What's next for Spain at FIFA World Cup 2026? Unfortunately, Spain, considered to be one of the pre-tournament favourites, have failed to deliver as many would have wanted with their drab draw against debutants Cabo Verde is a best example of that. Although Spain improved thereafter, La Roja needed an injury-time winner against Portugal to book their spot in the quarterfinals.

Having said that, Spain will certainly need to pull up their socks against Belgium, who are coming on the back some strong performances. Belgium reached the quarterfinals after a mixed group-stage campaign, drawing 1-1 with Egypt and playing out a goalless draw against Iran before securing a 5-1 win over New Zealand. They then edged past Senegal 3-2 in the Round of 32 and defeated co-hosts USA 4-1 in the Round of 16.

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