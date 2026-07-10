Lamine Yamal's girlfriend makes special Justin Bieber request amid Spain's World Cup final push; ‘do whatever it takes’

Pressure is not what Lamine Yamal wants to carry on his shoulders while playing football. Instead, the 18-year-old Spanish teen sensation wants to make his country proud at the FIFA World Cup 2026 by simply focussing on his game. However, a recent public request from his girlfriend might might make him feel a little heavy.

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While Spain gear up for their quarterfinal challenge against Belgium at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia Santos went public with a special request from her boyfriend and his Spanish teammates.

Also Read | Lamine Yamal scores first World Cup goal as Spain take lead over Saudi Arabia |

Taking to Instagram stories, Ines Garcia shared a post from Canadian singer Justin Bieber with a text that read “mi amor haz lo que sea para llegar a la final. me escuchas??? lo que sea.” In English, it translates to “My love, do whatever it takes to reach the final. Do you hear me? ANYTHING!”

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia's Instagram story.

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Certainly, Ines Garcia is a big Bieber fan and her dream of watching the Canadian singling superstar can only be fulfilled if Spain beat Belgium in the quarterfinal and then France in the last four stage. Bieber is among the artists to perform at the half-time show during the final. The last time Spain play in an World Cup final was in 2010, when they defeated Germany.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show For the first-time ever, the FIFA announced an 11-miniute half-time show during the final which will be played at the MetLife Stadium in New York on July 19 (July 20 in IST). The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show is aimed to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide

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Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and BTS co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show curated by Chris Martin from Coldplay. Ines Garcia's post quickly went viral on social media, as it focussed on the chance of watching Bieber perform live rather than Spain reaching the summit clash for the first time since 2010.

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While several criticised Ines Garcia for the post, others pointed it as one of the example of the tournament becoming too Americanized.

What's next for Spain at FIFA World Cup 2026? Unfortunately, Spain, considered to be one of the pre-tournament favourites, have failed to deliver as many would have wanted with their drab draw against debutants Cabo Verde is a best example of that. Although Spain improved thereafter, La Roja needed an injury-time winner against Portugal to book their spot in the quarterfinals.

Having said that, Spain will certainly need to pull up their socks against Belgium, who are coming on the back some strong performances. Belgium reached the quarterfinals after a mixed group-stage campaign, drawing 1-1 with Egypt and playing out a goalless draw against Iran before securing a 5-1 win over New Zealand. They then edged past Senegal 3-2 in the Round of 32 and defeated co-hosts USA 4-1 in the Round of 16.

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Also Read | Spain or Belgium? Mbappe gets candid on potential World Cup semifinal foes

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in