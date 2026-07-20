Lamine Yamal's triumphant World Cup celebration with 3-year-old brother Keyne goes viral as Spain beat Argentina; watch

Lamine Yamal biggest support, his little brother Keyne, was in the stands when Spain recorded a 1-0 win over Argentina in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday in New Jersey. As the 19-year-old star helped his team to their second World Cup trophy in history, the duo's celebrations won the hearts across the globe.
Following the post-match presentation ceremony, Yamal was having a chat on the ground with his girlfriend Ines Garcia. The three-year-old Keyne, who took a piece of the World Cup goal net as a keepsake, saw Yamal and ran towards his elder brother, the video of which went viral on social media.
Seeing his little brother, Yamal couldn't stop but lift Keyne straight into his arms and screaming with joy over the win. This is not the first Keyne was at the stand in the FIFA World Cup 2026. In fact, he was present in all of Spain's eight games and became a social media sensation because of his animated celebrations during the games.
Despite scoring just a single goal throughout the tournament, Yamal has been instrumental for Spain. Having missed the first game, Yamal played in all the games thereafter, his pace, dribbling ability and creativity consistently troubled opposition defenses. In fact, Yamal was denied by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on few occasions in the final.
Yamal has two half-siblings - Baraa and Keyne. After Yamal's mother Sheila Ebana and father Mounir Nasraoui got separated months after he was born. Ebana remarried and welcomed Baraa and Keyne.
Meanwhile, Yamal's girlfriend Garcia too shared an emotional post after Spain's World Cup win. “Lo conseguiste. Enhorabuena mi amor, eres campeón del mundo (You did it. Congratulations, my love—you're a world champion),” wrote Garcia with pictures of Yamal and the World Cup.
The Spain footballer also replied, “te amo mi amor (I love you my love).” Notably, at 19 years and seven days, Yamal has two of the biggest trophies his cabinet - Euro 2024 championship and the 2026 World Cup.
Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.