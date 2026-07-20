Lamine Yamal's triumphant World Cup celebration with 3-year-old brother Keyne goes viral as Spain beat Argentina; watch

Lamine Yamal biggest support, his little brother Keyne, was in the stands when Spain recorded a 1-0 win over Argentina in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday in New Jersey. As the 19-year-old star helped his team to their second World Cup trophy in history, the duo's celebrations won the hearts across the globe.

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Following the post-match presentation ceremony, Yamal was having a chat on the ground with his girlfriend Ines Garcia. The three-year-old Keyne, who took a piece of the World Cup goal net as a keepsake, saw Yamal and ran towards his elder brother, the video of which went viral on social media.

Also Read | Lamine Yamal Net Worth: Valuation to skyrocket after World Cup win

Seeing his little brother, Yamal couldn't stop but lift Keyne straight into his arms and screaming with joy over the win. This is not the first Keyne was at the stand in the FIFA World Cup 2026. In fact, he was present in all of Spain's eight games and became a social media sensation because of his animated celebrations during the games.

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Despite scoring just a single goal throughout the tournament, Yamal has been instrumental for Spain. Having missed the first game, Yamal played in all the games thereafter, his pace, dribbling ability and creativity consistently troubled opposition defenses. In fact, Yamal was denied by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on few occasions in the final.

Yamal has two half-siblings - Baraa and Keyne. After Yamal's mother Sheila Ebana and father Mounir Nasraoui got separated months after he was born. Ebana remarried and welcomed Baraa and Keyne.

Yamal's girlfriend shares emotional post Meanwhile, Yamal's girlfriend Garcia too shared an emotional post after Spain's World Cup win. “Lo conseguiste. Enhorabuena mi amor, eres campeón del mundo (You did it. Congratulations, my love—you're a world champion),” wrote Garcia with pictures of Yamal and the World Cup.

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The Spain footballer also replied, “te amo mi amor (I love you my love).” Notably, at 19 years and seven days, Yamal has two of the biggest trophies his cabinet - Euro 2024 championship and the 2026 World Cup.

Also Read | Spain vs Argentina: List of teenagers to start in a FIFA World Cup final

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in