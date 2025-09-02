Latest transfer news: Manchester City sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG; Rasmus Hojlund leaves Old Trafford

Manchester City have signed Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the English Premier League giants announced on Tuesday. In another piece of latest transfer news, Rasmus Hojlund has left Manchester United for Napoli.

The 26-year-old Donnarumma penned a five year deal with Manchester City that will keep him at the Etihad stadium till 2030. At 6ft 5ins, Donnarumma arrives at Manchester City with a reputation of one of the finest goalkeepers in European football with a commanding and imposing presence under the bar.

He was a part of the PSG side that won their first-ever UEFA Champions League title earlier this year. At PSG, where Donnarumma joined in 2021, the Italian won a quartet of French Ligue One crowns, two Coupe de France as well as a hat-trick of Trophee des Champions titles.

With the national team, the highlight of Donnarumma's career was the dramatic penalty shootout where he helped Italy beat England 3-2 to claim the EURO 2020 at Wembley. he was also voted the Player of the Tournament.

Rasmus Hojlund moves to Napoli on loan Meanwhile, Manchester United have released forward Rasmus Hojlund on loan to Napoli. The Danish international was pictured at the Naples airport recently and is expected to complete his medical shortly. Hojlund played 95 matches for Manchester United with 26 goals since his signing in 2023 from Atalanta.

At Manchester United, Hojlund lifted Emirates FA Cup at the end of the 2023/24 season, after coming on as a substitute in the final against Manchester City. At Napoli, Hojlund will play under former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte. It will be his fifth club in career. Meanwhile, Manchester United have also released Antony, who joined Real Betis.