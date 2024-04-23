Lautaro Martinez says, ‘I feel like crying’ as Inter Milan beat AC Milan to win Serie A for 20th time
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, who had been a part of Lionel Messi's World Cup 2022 squad for Argentina, was the highest goal-scorer in Serie A with 23 goals, playing a major role in his team's title win.
On April 22, Inter Milan won the Serie A title by beating AC Milan 2-1. This was the 20th time Inter won the trophy. Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram scored for Inter Milan, one goal before and one after halftime. Fikayo Tomori scored for AC Milan in the 80th minute. As the game got heated, one player from each team was sent off near the end of the match.