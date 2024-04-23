On April 22, Inter Milan won the Serie A title by beating AC Milan 2-1. This was the 20th time Inter won the trophy. Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram scored for Inter Milan, one goal before and one after halftime. Fikayo Tomori scored for AC Milan in the 80th minute. As the game got heated, one player from each team was sent off near the end of the match.

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, the top scorer in the tournament with 23 goals, was a part of Argengtina’s Lionel Messi-led World Cup 2022 squad that won the title for the third time for the Latin American country. Martinez expressed himself after the victory.

"Now, I feel like crying because we worked so hard, suffered so much, we deserved this joy. I dedicate it to my family in Argentina, my children, my team mates and all the fans," he told DAZN.

"I told the lads, we were in a situation that had never happened before, we had to make the most of this opportunity to win in a Rossoneri stadium," he added.

Martinez said he wanted to stay at Inter even though the team management hadn't yet extended his current contract, ending in June 2026.

"I hope so (to renew), we need to reach an agreement with the club," Reuters quoted Martinez as saying.

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta told Sky Italia that there would be no problems with renewal. Discussions have been going on for a new five-year contract for Martinez.

Lautaro Martinez in World Cup 2022

Martínez scored the winning penalty in the quarter-final, helping Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a shoot-out and advance to the semi-finals. Later in the final, he came on for Julián Álvarez in extra time. Argentina won the World Cup by defeating France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out after the game tied 3-3 in extra time.

