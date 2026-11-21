Leeds United claimed their first victory at Stamford Bridge since December 1999 as they beat Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday, November 21. Noah Okafor scored twice and Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a second-half penalty to complete a comeback in front of 39,573 spectators. Substitute Brenden Aaronson added a late fourth as Daniel Farke’s side came from behind. Chelsea were booed off at half-time and full-time, with pressure growing on manager Xabi Alonso.

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How did Chelsea take the lead? Xabi Alonso’s side went in front after 25 minutes. Emiliano Martinez’s long ball bounced awkwardly between Jayden Bogle and Morgan Rogers. Rogers drove into the Leeds half and slipped the ball to Emmanuel Emegha. The striker, starting ahead of more established options, drove a left-footed finish past James Trafford. It was Emegha’s first Premier League goal.

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The advantage lasted less than three minutes. Noah Okafor carried the ball into the Chelsea box, beat three defenders and struck a low shot that went through Wesley Fofana’s legs. Dominic Calvert-Lewin provided the assist. Chelsea had already lost Moises Caicedo to injury before the goal. The midfielder landed heavily after an aerial challenge and was replaced by Jordan Henderson.

Why was the penalty awarded to Leeds? Five minutes into the second half, Jayden Bogle’s shot from around 22 yards struck Rogers on the arm. Referee Michael Oliver awarded the penalty after a long VAR review. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in the 53rd minute, firing into the bottom corner past Emiliano Martinez for his fifth goal of the season.

How did Noah Okafor seal his brace? Five minutes later, Leeds scored again from a set piece. Ethan Ampadu’s long throw was only partially cleared. His second delivery into the area deflected towards Noah Okafor, who adjusted his body and finished past Martinez. Okafor had also scored at Stamford Bridge last season in a 2-2 draw in February. He was replaced by Brenden Aaronson in the 73rd minute.

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Who scored Leeds’ fourth goal? Xabi Alonso brought on Pedro Neto, Danny Welbeck, Malo Gusto and Geovany Quenda as Chelsea pushed for a response. Rogers hit a free kick just wide in the 85th minute, but Leeds stayed organised. In the first minute of stoppage time, Brenden Aaronson, who had replaced Okafor, finished a counter-attack to make the final score 4-1.

What does the result mean? The defeat ends Chelsea’s 10-match unbeaten home run against Leeds in all competitions. It also provides a measure of revenge for Leeds after a 6-3 Carabao Cup loss at the same ground in September. Leeds’ previous win at Stamford Bridge came in December 1999, when two goals from Stephen McPhail sent them top of the Premier League.

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Leeds move to 17 points, one ahead of Chelsea, who began the day in fifth place on 16 points.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.