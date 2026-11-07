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Leeds United FC vs Tottenham standings: Noah Okafor late winner lifts Whites to eighth position in Premier League

Substitute Noah Okafor’s 79th-minute strike ended the hosts’ five-game winless run and snapped Spurs’ three-match winning streak.

Aachal Maniyar
Published7 Nov 2026, 10:34 PM IST
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Leeds United's Noah Okafor and Harry Wilson celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Leeds United's Noah Okafor and Harry Wilson celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes(Action Images via Reuters)
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Leeds United claimed a valuable 1-0 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday, 7 November 2026. Substitute Noah Okafor’s 79th-minute strike ended the hosts’ five-game winless run and snapped Spurs’ three-match winning streak.

The result moves Leeds into eighth place on 14 points while Tottenham slip to tenth on 12 points after 10 games.

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How the match unfolded

Daniel Farke’s side started with intensity at a packed Elland Road. Early penalty appeals after a cross appeared to strike Mateus Fernandes’ arm were waved away by VAR. The first half also featured a lengthy VAR review of Jayden Bogle’s challenge on Mathys Tel. Bogle’s studs caught Tel’s ankle, and the Spurs forward could not continue, replaced by Dominic Solanke. Officials ruled no red card.

Leeds dominated after the break. They created several half-chances before Farke introduced Harry Wilson and Okafor for Ao Tanaka and Lukas Nmecha with around 13 minutes left. Two minutes later, Wilson played in Okafor from a Melvin Bard long throw. The Swiss forward finished first time past Antonín Kinsky for his second league goal of the season.

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Spurs pushed late. James Trafford denied Jan Paul van Hecke’s header from a free-kick in stoppage time, and a late Bentancur chance was ruled offside. Leeds held on for only their second Premier League win against Tottenham in their last 14 meetings.

Yellow cards went to Sean Longstaff and Okafor for Leeds, and to Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro and Sandro Tonali for Tottenham.

Managers’ reactions

Leeds boss Daniel Farke was delighted with the character shown.

“We were pushing to win this game and were relentless. We showed great spirit, commitment and unity. It was a fully deserved win,” he told TNT Sports.

Roberto De Zerbi accepted his side fell short after half-time.

“We deserved to lose the game in the second half and didn't play like we can. It's a journey for us because we can learn from this game. I am sorry for the performance in the second half - we didn't play like a top team. We didn't have the right character and physicality in the second half,” the Spurs head coach said.

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Updated Premier League standings impact

The three points take Leeds to 14 points from 10 games (three wins, five draws, two losses) and into eighth. Tottenham remain on 12 points and drop to tenth after their first defeat in five league matches.

Leeds are now unbeaten in nine home Premier League games, their longest such run at Elland Road in the top flight since 2001. They next travel to Chelsea on 21 November. Spurs host Ipswich the same day as both sides head into the international break.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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