Lessons from the parents who raised the world’s top soccer sisters

“Every time we got a letter, we would show it to the girls and say, ‘Are you sure you want to go to this?’" Melissa recalled. “Even when we knew their goals, even when they were so happy playing all the time. It’s just something that Bob and I decided to do early on, so that every single time they went, they were taking responsibility and commitment to say they wanted to do it. They never said no."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}