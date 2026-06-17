Life comes a full circle for Lionel Messi on June 16! Argentina captain becomes oldest to score a World Cup hattrick

Life came a full circle for Lionel Messi on Wednesday (June 16) as the Argentine captain became the oldest footballer to score a FIFA World Cup hattrick. Playing in his 200th international game for the country, Messi saw his opening goal rules off side in the seventh minute against Algeria during their Group F campaign opener at the Kansas City stadium.

From there on, it was all about Messi as the Argentine talisman went past Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo to become the oldest to achieve the feat. Messi's World Cup hattrick came at 38 years and 357 days as compared to Ronaldo's at 33 years and 130 days in 2018 edition against Spain.

Interestingly, it was Messi's first-ever hattrick at a FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo too has been able to score just one hattrick at this tournament, that came eight years ago. Portugal start their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign later on the day against DR Congo in a Group K encounter.

June 16 - Most important date for Lionel Messi Call it a coincidence, Messi had scored his first World Cup goal on 16th June, back in 2006. Having made his senior team debut in 2006, the then 18-year-old had impressed then Argentina head coach Jose Pekerman to be included in the final squad for the World Cup. Interestingly, current head coach Lionel Scaloni was also a part of that squad in 2006.

Having warned the bench during Argentina's first match against Ivory Coast, Messi made his World Cup debut against Serbia and Montenegro, when he came in as a substitute in the 75th minute, replacing Maxi Rodrigues. Argentina were leading 3-0 by that time.

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Messi changed the entire game in the last 15 minutes. He first set up Hernan Crespo, who burst into the box to deliver a superb low shot that beat both the goalkeeper and the defenders on the 78th minute.

Six minutes later, a young Carlos Tevez put his name on the scoresheet before Messi put the final nail in the coffin four minutes later. After being fed up, Messi burst into the penalty area to beat the opposition goalkeeper at his near post. However, Argentina were knocked out in the knockout stages - losing to Germany in the quarterfinals on penalties.

That day, Messi became the youngest goalscorer for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup. 20 Years later, the same man became the oldest goalscorer for Argentina at the same tournament.

Records galore for Lionel Messi This was Messi's first-ever World cup hattrick across six appearances. The best he had scored before in a match was a brace in the final of the 2022 World Cup against France.

With his three goals, Messi went past France's Kylian Mbappe and Germany's Gerd Muller (both at 14) and Brazilian Ronaldo (15) to draw level with Germany's Miroslav Klose for most goal in World Cups. Both Messi and Klose now have 16 each against their names.