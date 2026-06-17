Life comes a full circle for Lionel Messi on June 16! Argentina captain becomes oldest to score a World Cup hattrick

Life came a full circle for Lionel Messi on Wednesday (June 16) as the Argentine captain became the oldest footballer to score a FIFA World Cup hattrick. Playing in his 200th international game for the country, Messi saw his opening goal rules off side in the seventh minute against Algeria during their Group F campaign opener at the Kansas City stadium.

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From there on, it was all about Messi as the Argentine talisman went past Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo to become the oldest to achieve the feat. Messi's World Cup hattrick came at 38 years and 357 days as compared to Ronaldo's at 33 years and 130 days in 2018 edition against Spain.

Interestingly, it was Messi's first-ever hattrick at a FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo too has been able to score just one hattrick at this tournament, that came eight years ago. Portugal start their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign later on the day against DR Congo in a Group K encounter.

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June 16 - Most important date for Lionel Messi Call it a coincidence, Messi had scored his first World Cup goal on 16th June, back in 2006. Having made his senior team debut in 2006, the then 18-year-old had impressed then Argentina head coach Jose Pekerman to be included in the final squad for the World Cup. Interestingly, current head coach Lionel Scaloni was also a part of that squad in 2006.

Having warned the bench during Argentina's first match against Ivory Coast, Messi made his World Cup debut against Serbia and Montenegro, when he came in as a substitute in the 75th minute, replacing Maxi Rodrigues. Argentina were leading 3-0 by that time.

Also Read | Lionel Messi etches name in history books in 200th international game

Messi changed the entire game in the last 15 minutes. He first set up Hernan Crespo, who burst into the box to deliver a superb low shot that beat both the goalkeeper and the defenders on the 78th minute.

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Six minutes later, a young Carlos Tevez put his name on the scoresheet before Messi put the final nail in the coffin four minutes later. After being fed up, Messi burst into the penalty area to beat the opposition goalkeeper at his near post. However, Argentina were knocked out in the knockout stages - losing to Germany in the quarterfinals on penalties.

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That day, Messi became the youngest goalscorer for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup. 20 Years later, the same man became the oldest goalscorer for Argentina at the same tournament.

Records galore for Lionel Messi This was Messi's first-ever World cup hattrick across six appearances. The best he had scored before in a match was a brace in the final of the 2022 World Cup against France.

With his three goals, Messi went past France's Kylian Mbappe and Germany's Gerd Muller (both at 14) and Brazilian Ronaldo (15) to draw level with Germany's Miroslav Klose for most goal in World Cups. Both Messi and Klose now have 16 each against their names.

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Meanwhile, Messi also became the first player to appear in six World Cups on the day. But his record won't stay for long as Portugal's Ronaldo will achieve the same later on the day when they take on DR Congo.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in