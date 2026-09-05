Ligue 1: PSG's winless run in new season continues as Monaco complete 2-1 comeback win at Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain's difficult start to the new Ligue 1 campaign continued on Friday as the reigning European champions suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Monaco, who moved to the top of the table.

PSG took the lead shortly after the half-hour mark at the Parc des Princes, with captain Marquinhos finding the net in front of the home supporters as Luis Enrique's side played at their stadium for the first time this season.

Advertisement

However, Monaco produced a strong response after the break. Flavio Nazinho brought the visitors level before Belgian winger Stanis Idumbo completed the comeback by scoring the winning goal.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe misses penalty as Real Betis stun Real Madrid in La Liga | watch

Luis Enrique signs new contract The victory kept Monaco perfect after three matches, leaving them alone at the summit with nine points. Earlier in the day, PSG confirmed that Luis Enrique had agreed to a three-year contract extension, keeping the Spanish coach at the club until 2030.

The result comes just days before PSG begin their latest Champions League title defence, with Slovan Bratislava set to visit the Parc des Princes next week.

Despite their European ambitions, PSG's domestic campaign has started poorly. They have collected only two points from their opening three Ligue 1 matches and already trail leaders Monaco by seven points.

Advertisement

"We clearly deserved to win. That is my opinion," said Luis Enrique.

"I saw the game and it was the typical game in which we were better than the opposition and created a lot more chances, but the opposition goalkeeper was the best player on the pitch."

Advertisement

The Qatar-owned club beat Aston Villa last month to win the UEFA Super Cup, but then lost to Lens in the French Champions Trophy before drawing their first two Ligue 1 outings, away to Rennes and Lille respectively.

They had come from two goals down late on in both of those games, with Marquinhos grabbing a last-gasp leveller a week ago in Lille.

The Brazilian defender, PSG's captain, opened the scoring on 31 minutes when he converted Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's ball across the face of goal with his chest.

PSG looked on course at that point for a welcome victory against a Monaco side coming off a turbulent week.

The principality side, now coached by Brazilian ex-Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis, had been hoping to make a big sale to the Premier League before the transfer window closed to offset failing to reach this season's Champions League.

Advertisement

Balogun missing But they were left reeling as United States World Cup star Folarin Balogun backed out of a £40 million ($54 million) transfer to Everton on deadline day.

That was just after Monaco had pulled out of a deal to sell Lamine Camara to Chelsea.

Balogun, who was at the centre of controversy at the World Cup after US President Donald Trump successfully intervened to force FIFA to suspend a red card so he could play against Belgium in the last 16, was left out for the game against PSG and has not played for his club this season.

"Balogun is a Monaco player and as long as he is a Monaco player, and when he is fit, he will be available to help the club," said Filipe Luis.

Advertisement

Senegal midfielder Camara did feature for the visitors, who almost fell further behind just after the restart when Maghnes Akliouche -- facing his old side -- hit the bar.

Instead, Monaco drew level on 58 minutes when Portuguese left-back Nazinho headed in at the back post from a Jordan Teze delivery.

Monaco then went ahead on 72 minutes when Aleksandr Golovin supplied Idumbo and he beat Matvey Safonov at the goalkeeper's near post.

It is the second season running in which PSG have lost at home to Monaco, with the introduction off the bench late on of reigning Ballon d'Or Ousmane Dembele and Spain World Cup final hero Ferran Torres not enough to save the hosts.

Torres had a late goal disallowed for an offside against Dembele, before the latter was denied by a superb Lukas Hradecky save deep in stoppage time.

Advertisement

Lyon beat Auxerre 3-1 earlier and are in second place, two points behind Monaco and level on points with Lille who won 1-0 at Toulouse on Thursday thanks to an Ayase Ueda goal.

(With inputs from AFP)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.