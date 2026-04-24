Limited tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey being resold for more than $2 million each

The resale website of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final tickets have listed four tickets for less than $2.3 million each.

The seats have been priced at $2,299,998.85 each at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the summit clash on 19 July.

The seats have been located behind one of the goals in the lower deck in block 124, row 45. The seat numbers that come under these prices are 33, 34, 35 and 36.

FIFA World Cup ticketing details FIFA does not control the asking prices on its Resale/Exchange Marketplace but takes a 15% purchase fee from the buyer of each ticket and a 15% resale fee from the seller.

An aisle seat 33 in block 146, row 32 of the lower deck listed as easy access standard was listed at $207,000, while a category two seat in the last row of the uppermost third deck was listed at $138,000 for block 310, row 26, seat 23. A few feet away, seat 21 has an asking price of $23,000.

The lowest-priced tickets for the final listed Thursday on the Marketplace were $10,923.85 for four seats four rows from the top of the upper deck behind a goal, in block 323, row 23, seats 13-16.

“FIFA has established a ticket sales and secondary market model that reflects standard ticket market practices for major sporting and entertainment events across the host countries,” the governing body said in a statement, as per the Associated Press.

“The applicable resale facilitation fees are aligned with industry standards across North American sports and entertainment sectors. FIFA’s variable pricing ticketing approach aligns with industry trends across various sports and entertainment sectors, where price adaptations are made to optimize sales and attendance and ensure a fair market value for events.”

Prices for the U.S. opener against Paraguay on June 12 at Inglewood, California, were listed at $4.,105, $2,735, $2,330 and $1,940, while seats for the Americans’ second match against Australia on June 19 at Seattle cost $2,715. Tickets for the U.S. group stage finale against Turkey on June 25 at Inglewood cost $2,970 and $1,345.

Canada’s opener vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 at Toronto was available for $3,360, $2,240, $1,645 and $980.

No tickets were listed directly by FIFA for the June 11 tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City.

Ticket price details for quarter-finals and third place playoff game For the quarterfinals, available tickets were $4,200 and $1,610 for the July 9 match at Foxborough, Massachusetts; $5,730 for the July 10 game in Inglewood; $4.770 and $1,815 for the July 11 match at Miami Gardens, Florida, and $4,080 for the July 11 game at Kansas City, Missouri.

Tickets for the third-place game at Miami Gardens on July 18 could be purchased at $1,125.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, to be hosted by United States, Mexico and Canada, is scheduled to get underway on 11 June.

As many as 48 teams will compete in the upcoming edition of the showpiece tournament, making it the biggest-ever tournament in terms of teams competing.