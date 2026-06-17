Lionel Messi eyes 200th cap and special milestones in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria

Lionel Messi will create another piece of history when he walks out for Argentina’s opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The captain is set to earn his 200th international cap against Algeria in Kansas City, becoming only the second player ever to reach the landmark after Cristiano Ronaldo. At 38, he continues to chase new records while leading the defending champions.

Lionel Messi’s landmark 200th cap Messi has already scored 117 goals and set up 61 more in 199 appearances for Argentina since his debut in 2005. This match marks a personal milestone that reflects two decades of carrying the hopes of a nation through highs and lows. Reaching 200 caps in a World Cup game adds extra significance to the achievement.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni highlighted the global excitement around the moment. “Not only the Argentinian population but everybody, the whole planet, wants to see him play,” Scaloni said. “Everybody wants to see him on the pitch, because he has an effect not only on Argentina fans but supporters all over the world.”

Argentina’s title defence starts here The defending champions begin their campaign in Group J against Algeria at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Argentina arrive in strong form after topping CONMEBOL qualifying and winning their recent warm-up games. Lionel Messi has recovered well from a minor hamstring issue and is expected to start.

A positive result will give the team early momentum ahead of tougher tests against Austria and Jordan. Algeria, appearing at their first World Cup since 2014, will rely on Riyad Mahrez and quick transitions to trouble the favourites, but Argentina remain clear favourites to take all three points.

Records Lionel Messi can chase this time Lionel Messi already holds the record for most World Cup appearances with 26 matches. He will extend that mark and stands a strong chance of becoming the first player to feature in six different World Cups.

His 13 World Cup goals leave him just three short of Miroslav Klose’s all-time record of 16. A strong run in 2026 could see him finish as the competition’s greatest goalscorer. He also shares the assists record with Diego Maradona and remains the only player to provide an assist in five straight World Cups. One more assist would give him the outright lead.

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If Argentina win back-to-back titles, Messi would become the first captain in modern history to lift the trophy twice in a row. The chance to achieve that on North American soil makes this tournament even more special for the veteran leader.