Lionel Messi eyes 200th cap and special milestones in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria

Lionel Messi will create another piece of history when he walks out for Argentina’s opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The captain is set to earn his 200th international cap against Algeria in Kansas City, becoming only the second player ever to reach the landmark after Cristiano Ronaldo. At 38, he continues to chase new records while leading the defending champions.

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Lionel Messi’s landmark 200th cap Messi has already scored 117 goals and set up 61 more in 199 appearances for Argentina since his debut in 2005. This match marks a personal milestone that reflects two decades of carrying the hopes of a nation through highs and lows. Reaching 200 caps in a World Cup game adds extra significance to the achievement.

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Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni highlighted the global excitement around the moment. “Not only the Argentinian population but everybody, the whole planet, wants to see him play,” Scaloni said. “Everybody wants to see him on the pitch, because he has an effect not only on Argentina fans but supporters all over the world.”

Argentina’s title defence starts here The defending champions begin their campaign in Group J against Algeria at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Argentina arrive in strong form after topping CONMEBOL qualifying and winning their recent warm-up games. Lionel Messi has recovered well from a minor hamstring issue and is expected to start.

A positive result will give the team early momentum ahead of tougher tests against Austria and Jordan. Algeria, appearing at their first World Cup since 2014, will rely on Riyad Mahrez and quick transitions to trouble the favourites, but Argentina remain clear favourites to take all three points.

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Records Lionel Messi can chase this time Lionel Messi already holds the record for most World Cup appearances with 26 matches. He will extend that mark and stands a strong chance of becoming the first player to feature in six different World Cups.

His 13 World Cup goals leave him just three short of Miroslav Klose’s all-time record of 16. A strong run in 2026 could see him finish as the competition’s greatest goalscorer. He also shares the assists record with Diego Maradona and remains the only player to provide an assist in five straight World Cups. One more assist would give him the outright lead.

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If Argentina win back-to-back titles, Messi would become the first captain in modern history to lift the trophy twice in a row. The chance to achieve that on North American soil makes this tournament even more special for the veteran leader.

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Argentina will look to control possession and create chances through Messi, Lautaro Martinez, and the attacking midfield. Algeria’s defensive organisation will be tested from the first whistle.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.