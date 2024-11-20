Lionel Messi achieves unique record as Argentina inch closer to FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification

Lionel Messi equalled the United States great Landon Donovan's record for most assists in international football as Argentina defeated Peru 1-0 to inch closer to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification on Wednesday. At a full house at La Bombonera, Lautaro Martinez scored from a Messi assist to consolidate Argentina's top position in South American qualifying with 25 points from 12 matches.

With this win, Argentina ended the year on a high note as the next round of qualifiers will resume in March next year. The moment of magic came in the 55th minute when the Argentine captain made his way through a crowded Peruvian backline to put the ball for an awaiting Martinez.

The Inter Milan striker jumped in time for a left-footed volley, leaving the opposition goalkeeper with no chance. The assist marked Messi's 58th in international football, putting him on level with Donovan. In the process, Martinez also equalled legendary Diego Maradona on 32 goals for Argentina.

Martinez has proved to be a major threat in front of the goal alongside Messi in 2024 for Argentina. He was Argentina's lone goalscorer in the Copa America final earlier this year.

Uruguay hold Brazil 1-1 Later on the day, Gerson's maiden international goal gave Brazil a 1-1 draw against Uruguay. After a barren first half, Federico Valverde gave Uruguay the lead as the Real Madrid midfielder struck a long-range low shot that curled into the net into the far corner on 55 minutes.

However, Uruguay have to blame themselves as a poor clearance saw Gerson launch a terrific volley to score his first goal in Brazilian shirt. With this draw, Brazil stand fifth with 18 points, one behind Colombia and Ecuador.