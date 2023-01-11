Messi and Mbappé are teammates again—whether they like it or not

One difference in Paris is that Messi and Mbappé have never been all that chummy. The other is that neither Rooney or Ronaldo cost each other a World Cup. On Dec. 19 in Doha, Mbappé had to stand on the same stage as Messi to collect an individual award having just missed the chance to win his second final by the age of 24. Messi, likely playing in the tournament for the last time, never even glanced at his club teammate.