Lionel Messi to play in India in 2025? Check Inter Miami star, Argentina football team’s potential itinerary

Lionel Messi along with the Argentina football team will return to India after 14 years as the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions are scheduled to play an international friendly match in Kerala in 2025, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman confirmed on Wednesday. Abdurahiman, addressing a press conference, told media that the match will be conducted under the complete supervision of the state government.

“All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state,” the minister said, expressing confidence in Kerala's ability to host the historic occasion.

Although nothing has been made official by the Argentina Football Association (AFA), t is understood that the Kerala government has reached an agreement to bring the defending world champions to the beautiful state. Argentina's opponents are yet to be known but it is said that a top-ranked Asian side will be in action against the world champions. Two international friendlies are on cards.

According to a Economic Times report, an Abdurahiman-led delegation was sent to Spain for high-level discussions with the AFA. The minister said that the discussions were positive and productive. "We have held excellent discussions on how an exhibition match of the Argentina team could be held in Kerala and as a follow-up on our discussion, a delegation of the AFA will be visiting Kerala shortly," he said.

Reportedly, the Kerala government and AFA are also in talks in setting up several football academies in the state considering the talent it possess. Kerala has a rich history in football and it's decision to establish academies with a international tie-up will enhance the talent in the region as well as elevating the state as a football hub in the country.

Last year, Messi's World Cup-winning teammate Emiliano Martinez had visited India. The shot-stopper visited Kolkata.