Argentina's Lionel Messi bagged the Best FIFA men's player prize for 2022 on Tuesday. Messi beat his World Cup final rival, Kylian Mbappe to the men's gong. Mbappé, 11 years younger than Messi at 24 and considered Messi's heir apparent on the world stage, made the three-man shortlist for the first time.

In the FIFA Awards vote, Messi had 52 points, Mbappé 44, and Benzema 34.

Robert Lewandowski won the FIFA award the last two years, and Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the 14-player shortlist for the award this year for the first time

It is the second time that Messi has won the honour inaugurated by FIFA in 2016.

Messi scored twice in an epic final in Doha as Argentina beat France on penalties despite Mbappe netting a hat-trick for Les Bleus in a remarkable 3-3 draw.

Earlier, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was voted FIFA men's coach of the year after leading his team to the World Cup title in December.

The women’s coach award went to Sarina Wiegman, who led England to the title at the Women's European Championship.

He also claimed the Golden Ball for the best player at the tournament, although Mbappe was the top scorer with eight goals, one more than Messi.

After winning the award Messi said, "This year was just mad for me, to be able to achieve my dream that I had fought so hard for. In the end I got it and it was the most beautiful thing that has happened in my career".

"It is a dream for every footballer but something that very few can make come true," added Messi, who was sat in the Paris theatre in between Mbappe and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

Separately, Spain's Alexia Putellas retained the women's award at a ceremony in Paris.

Putellas has previously said she hopes to return from injury in time to play again this season, but it remains to be seen whether she will feature for Spain at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

Barcelona playmaker Putellas made the top three again despite being injured days before the Euro and missing the tournament. She scored 34 goals across all competitions last season.