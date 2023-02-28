Lionel Messi beats Mbappe, wins 'Best FIFA player of 2022'
- It is the second time that Lionel Messi has won the honour inaugurated by FIFA in 2016
- In the FIFA Awards vote, Messi had 52 points, Mbappé 44, and Benzema 34
Argentina's Lionel Messi bagged the Best FIFA men's player prize for 2022 on Tuesday. Messi beat his World Cup final rival, Kylian Mbappe to the men's gong. Mbappé, 11 years younger than Messi at 24 and considered Messi's heir apparent on the world stage, made the three-man shortlist for the first time.
