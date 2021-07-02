Lionel Messi becomes free agent as Barcelona contract expires

Lionel Messi becomes free agent as Barcelona contract expires1 min read . 12:38 PM IST
Barcelona was hopeful of renewing Messi's contract before the June 30 deadline
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Barcelona was hopeful of renewing Messi's contract before the June 30 deadline
Argentine striker Lionel Messi has finally become a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired on June 30. Barcelona was hopeful of renewing Messi's contract before the June 30 deadline, however it has not been yet and as a result, the 34-year-old is now officially a free agent, reported Goal.com.
Argentine striker Lionel Messi has finally become a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired on June 30. Barcelona was hopeful of renewing Messi's contract before the June 30 deadline, however it has not been yet and as a result, the 34-year-old is now officially a free agent, reported Goal.com.
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had expressed his desire to leave the club at the end of the 2019-20 season. However, after a lot of deliberations, Barcelona was able to keep the Argentine striker for one more season.
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had expressed his desire to leave the club at the end of the 2019-20 season. However, after a lot of deliberations, Barcelona was able to keep the Argentine striker for one more season.
Messi has been linked with European heavyweights Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.
The striker is currently with the Argetina squad for the ongoing Copa America. The side will next play against Ecuador in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Sunday, July 4.
Messi had risen to the occasion as Argentina defeated Bolivia in the ongoing Copa America on June 29. Messi scored two goals as Argentina defeated Bolivia 4-1 to finish at the top of Group A in the ongoing Copa America with 10 points from four games.
As he stepped onto the field to play against Bolivia, Messi broke Argentina's record for most national team caps. This was the 148th time that Messi walked out to the pitch to represent Argentina.
Messi went past Javier Mascherano to achieve the feat. In the game, Messi scored two goals in the 33rd and 42nd minutes respectively.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!