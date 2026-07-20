Lionel Messi breaks down in tears after Argentina fall short in World Cup final; AFA consoles ‘your tears are ours…’

Lionel Messi couldn't hold back his tears as the Argentina captain broke down after their 0-1 loss to Spain in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in New Jersey on Monday. Playing in his third World Cup final, Messi and Co put on a drab show as Argentina couldn't force a shot on goal for the entire 90 minutes as the regulation time ended goalless.

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However, it was Ferran Torres' 106th minute goal that shattered the Argentine dreams, as Spain completed an impressive unbeaten campaign in which La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches.

After the defeat, the Argentina captain was visibly emotional as he watched his teammates receive their runners-up medals and was crying inconsolably, the video of which went viral on social media. Had Argentina won the game, they would have become the third team to defend their World Cup crown.

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) consoled Messi as he was seen tearing up, saying “Your tears are our tears, Captain.” In an X post, the AFA paid an emotional tribute to Messi, thanking him for his dedication, magic and countless memories for the 39-year-old.

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AFA said, "Your tears are our tears, Captain. You gave us the greatest joys of our lives. Thank you for the dedication, for the magic, and for giving it your all until the very last second. We love you forever, Leo!"

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End of an era for Argentina and Messi Argentina's loss also signalled the end of an era for Messi. It was Messi's probably the last match at the World Cup stage, who guided his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and Copa America wins in 2021 and 2024.

Also Read | 2026 World Cup final: List of records Messi can break during Spain vs Argentina

The triumph secured Spain's second men's FIFA World Cup title and their first since lifting the trophy in 2010. For 19-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who was just three years old during Spain's maiden World Cup triumph, it marked the biggest achievement of his young career.

Having already won UEFA Euro 2024, Spain now hold both the European and world titles, raising hopes of another dominant era reminiscent of the team's historic run between 2008 and 2012, when they won two European Championships and the FIFA World Cup.

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Lionel Scaloni hails Lionel Messi Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said Lionel Messi is “going to play up until he decided to do so,” while hailing him as the best football player ever. “Well, he's 39 years old now. ”Unbelievable," Scaloni said as quoted by The Athletic.

"There's nothing new to discover from my side. It was crystal clear for me that he's going to play up until he decided to do so, and that all the team players, team-mates, and all of his people were going to support him. And I'm sure I hope that everyone feels proud of him, of what he's achieved, because he's the best football player ever," he added.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in