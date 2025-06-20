Lionel Messi breaks silence on friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo; Inter Miami star says ‘we're not friends, we don't…’

Lionel Messi holds a special mutual respect for one-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo but the Argentinean isn't ‘friends’ with the Portuguese talisman. Two of the best footballers in modern-day game, the Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry started around 2010 when the duo headlined the Spanish La Liga for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

While Messi graduated into the senior Barcelona side through the La Masia academy, Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2010 to enthrall the fans around the world for the next decade. Now at the fag end of their careers, Messi and Ronaldo do not play for any top clubs but USA's Inter Miami and Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr respectively.

There has been a several debates as to who among Messi and Ronaldo is the best. While the opinions were didvided, both Ronaldo and Messi had always shared a mutual respect for each other.

"I hold a deep respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and everything he has achieved in his career, and continues to achieve, as he's still performing at an elite level," Messi told D Sports after Inter Miami's win over Porto in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

"Our rivalry was purely on the pitch, driven by our desire to give everything for our respective teams. Off the field, we’re just ordinary people. While we’re not friends in the traditional sense, as we don’t socialize, there has always been mutual respect between us," he added.

