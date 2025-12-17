Lionel Messi chants ‘Jai Mata Di’ at Vantara with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant; Rodrigo de Paul watches in awe; video

The spiritual side of the Lionel Messi came out on his final leg of the India tour as the Argentine football icon chanted ‘Jai Mata Di’ at Vantara hosted by Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant, the video of which went viral on social media. Vantara is a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

In the video shared by the Vantara official Instagram handle, Messi, with Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, were welcomed by the Indian aarti and tika on their foreheads. The trio performed aarti themselves and experienced Indian traditions and rituals.

In the later part of the video, Messi was heard chanting ‘Jai Mata Di’ in front of the goddess. While Messi chanted the holy words, De Paul looked in awe at his fellow national teammate.

“Vantara was honoured to welcome Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Rodrigo De Paul. They experienced Indian traditions and rituals rooted in our spiritual culture and spent time with the wild residents of Vantara,” the caption of the video read.

“Witnessing stories of rescue, healing, and care, they were deeply moved by how compassion for animals is woven into everyday life here. A beautiful moment where seva, spirituality, and conservation came together, one that will stay with us forever,” it added.

Earlier, Messi, Suarez and De Paul were given a tour of Vantara as the footballers spent time with the wild animals inside the enclosure.

Vantara's honour to Lionel Messi In a honourary gesture, Anant and Radhika named a lion cub at Vantara 'Lionel'. According to an ANI report, a Vantara statement read, “At the Foster Care Centre, dedicated to orphaned and vulnerable young animals, Messi learned about their journeys of resilience. In a heartfelt gesture, Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani together named a lion cub ‘Lionel,’ a name that now represents hope and continuity, given in honour of the football legend.”

Lionel Messi appreciates Vantara's work Appreciating of what both Anant and Radhika are doing for the wild animals, the Argentine superstar highly praised Vantara's work. Messi stated that they had a wonderful time at Vantara and was at complete east throughout their time in Jamnagar.

Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez during a visit at Vantara.

“What Vantara does is truly beautiful, the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive. We had a wonderful time, felt completely at ease throughout, and it is an experience that stays with you. We will surely visit again to continue inspiring and supporting this meaningful work,” Messi said.

