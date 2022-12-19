Lionel Messi creates these 5 records as Argentina lifts World Cup trophy

Lionel Messi had it all. In a career that spanned three decades, the Argentine legend has won 37 club trophies, seven Ballon D'Or awards and six European Golden Boots. There has been a Copa America title, an Olympic gold medal and a list of scoring and statistical records that may never be beaten.

But the missing point was the World Cup win that held him from being ranked on the same pedestal as Pele and Diego Maradona. But with Argentina's victory over France in Sunday's jaw-dropping World Cup final in Doha, the case against the 35-year-old maestro is now surely closed. In fact, the 2022 World Cup is more special as with the Qatar edition, he created as many as 5 records. Here's all you need to know.

Highest goal scorer for Argentina in FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi's goal against Croatia in the semifinals was the 11th of his World Cup career, one more than Gabriel Batistuta's record.

Then in the final match against France, he added 2 more goals. One from the penalty spot and another during the extra time.

Oldest and youngest player to score and assist goals in World Cup

FIFA World Cup notified that the Argentine legend now holds the tittle of the oldest player to score and assist a goal in the same game in FIFA World Cup history.

Earlier, Messi held the record for being the youngest player to score and assist in the same game in the tournament.

Goals in every round of the World Cup

With 2 goals in the final against France, Lionel Messi became the first player to score in every round of the World Cup. He has now scored in the group stage, Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

Most minutes played in World Cup

After the semi finals against Croatia, the football legend was only 23 minutes short of becoming the player to have played the most minutes in World Cup history.

During the first half of the finals, he broke the record of legendary Italian defender Paolo Maldini.

Most appearances in World Cup

Across 5 World Cups since 2006, Leo Messi has appeared in 26 matches. For long, the record was held by Lothar Matthaus.