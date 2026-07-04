Lionel Messi equals 64-year-old FIFA World Cup feat during Argentina vs Cabo Verde game; List of records by ARG captain

Lionel Messi kept his scoring boots on as the Argentine captain became the first man on earth to score in eight consecutive matches at the FIFA World Cup on Saturday. A streak that started in the Round of 16 match against Australia in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Messi has scored in every game since then in the tournament.

Not just that, Messi also equalled a 64-year-old record of scoring in five consecutive FIFA World Cup knockout matches, a milestone that last came in 1962 by Brazil's Vava. Leonidas (Brazil: 1934-38) and Gyorgy Sarosi (Hungary: 1934-38) are the only ones to have achieved the same.

Messi's streak in the World Cup knockouts started against Australia in the previous edition of the World Cup when he scored one. He followed it up with a penalty each the quarterfinal and semifinal against Netherlands and Croatia respectively. Messi finished the tournament with two goals in the final against France and his first World Cup.

List of records broken by Messi

7 Most number of goals scored in FIFA World Cup 2026 8 First player to score in eight consecutive FIFA World Cup matches 4 Fourth player after Vava, Leonidas (both Brazil) and Gyorgy Sarosi (Hungary) to score in 5 consecutive FIFA World Cup knockout matches. 20 Most goals in FIFA World Cups 19 Most goals as captain in the FIFA World Cup 30 Most appearances in the FIFA World Cup 12 Most goal contributions (goals + assists) in FIFA World Cups 8 Most assists in FIFA World Cup, on level with Diego Maradona.

In the 2026 edition, Messi started his campaign with a maiden World Cup hattrick against Algeria in his 200th match for Argentina. He scored two against Austria and followed it up with another one against Jordan as Argentina eased into the round of 32 with an all-win record in group stages.

On Saturday, Messi scored in the 29th minute after receiving a long pass from Lisandro Martinez on the right flank. After getting the ball, Messi chipped past Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha to give Argentina the lead.

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Although Cabo Verde came back twice in the game, it was Argentina who prevailed to the Round of 16 with a score of 3-2. Besides Messi, Lisandro Martinez and an own goal from Diney helped Argentina. In fact, the goal from Martinez came from a Messi's corner.

Lionel Messi equals Diego Maradona With this assist, Messi also equalled Diego Maradona for most assists in FIFA World Cups. Both Messi and Maradona have eight assists each in the tournament. Messi's first assist came in 2006 on his World Cup debut when he cut back one for Hernan Crespo against Serbia and Montenegro.

Four years later in South Africa, Messi set up Carlos Tevez against Mexico, before plotting Angel di Maria's goal against Switzerland in 2014. In 2018, Messi helped twice in the Round of 16 clash against France, for Gabriel Mercado and Di Maria.

He bettered his stats in 2022, with assists to Julian Alvarez (vs Croatia in semifinal), Nahuel Molina (vs Netherlands in quarterfinal) and Enzo Fernandez (vs Mexico in group stage).

Meanwhile, Messi also extended his stay at the top of the Golden Boot (most goals) race in the 2026 edition of the World Cup. He is now two goals clear of France's Kylian Mbappe, who is at second place with 18 strikes in his tally.

Most goals in FIFA World Cup 2026

Rank Player Goals 1 Lionel Messi (Argentina) 7 2 Kylian Mbappe (France) 6 3 Erling Haaland (Norway) 5 4 Harry Kane (England) 5 5 Ousmane Dembele (France) 4 6 Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) 4 7 Vinicus Jr. (Brazil) 4 8 Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) 4 9 Deniz Undav (Germany) 3 10 Johan Manzambi (Switzerland) 3