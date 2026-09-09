Lionel Messi expands ownership portfolio with CD Eldense deal - List of football clubs owned by Argentina world champion

Nine days after announcing his retirement from international football, Lionel Messi gets down to business in expanding his football ownership portfolio as the World Cup-winning Argentine has reached an agreement in principle to become the new owner of Spanish second-division side CD Eldense.

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The development was announced on Wednesday by CD Eldense itself. Messi, who played his last international match for Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain on July 19, is close to completing a deal to purchase 100% of the shares held by Colombian investment group TH Soluciones Group S.A.S., the current majority shareholder.

Also Read | How did Ronaldo react when Messi announced his international retirement?

"At this time, the operation is pending completion of the final legal and contractual procedures, including the corresponding due diligence process, as well as the mandatory authorisation from the High Council for Sports (CSD)," CD Eldense was quoted saying by news agency Reuters.

However, the Spanish club were unable to give a fixed date for the completion of the deal as Spanish reports expect the purchase to be finalised in coming days. Eldense, 20th in the Segunda standings, were taken over by TH Soluciones Group last October.

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Eldense have risen to the second tier of Spanish football after years spent in the regional divisions.

Lionel Messi's football club ownership

# Club Country Messi's ownership/involvement Status 1 UE Cornellà Spain Full ownership Completed 2 Deportivo LSM Uruguay Co-owner with Luis Suárez Active 3 CD Eldense Spain 100% acquisition agreed in principle Pending formal completion 4 Inter Miami CF USA Future equity/ownership option Not currently an owner

But this is not the first club for Messi as a owner. Previously in 2026, Messi purchased UE Cornella in Spain's fifth tier on April 16. Cornella is based in Catalonia and is known for its youth-development system.

At Inter Miami, where Messi is currently playing in the Major League Soccer (MLS), the 39-year-old is also set to receive a stake after the expiry of his playing contract. Not just that, Messi, along with his Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez, together own Uruguayan club Deportivo LSM.

Lionel Messi's special connection with Spain Messi has a special connection with Spain despite being an Argentinean. Born in Rosario in Argentina, Messi shifted to Spain and got himself admitted at the La Masia Academy (Barcelona youth academy). He made his debut for Barcelona in La Liga in 2007 at the age of 17 and rest is history.

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Gradually, Messi established himself as one of the modern-day greats with numerous trophies with Barcelona and Argentina. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, won two Copa America titles with Argentina before lifting his maiden World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Also Read | Lionel Messi announces retirement; fans struggle to accept

Although Messi was born in Argentina, he was made in Spain.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in