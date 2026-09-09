Lionel Messi expands ownership portfolio with CD Eldense deal - List of football clubs owned by Argentina world champion

Nine days after announcing his retirement from international football, Lionel Messi gets down to business in expanding his football ownership portfolio as the World Cup-winning Argentine has reached an agreement in principle to become the new owner of Spanish second-division side CD Eldense.
The development was announced on Wednesday by CD Eldense itself. Messi, who played his last international match for Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain on July 19, is close to completing a deal to purchase 100% of the shares held by Colombian investment group TH Soluciones Group S.A.S., the current majority shareholder.
"At this time, the operation is pending completion of the final legal and contractual procedures, including the corresponding due diligence process, as well as the mandatory authorisation from the High Council for Sports (CSD)," CD Eldense was quoted saying by news agency Reuters.
However, the Spanish club were unable to give a fixed date for the completion of the deal as Spanish reports expect the purchase to be finalised in coming days. Eldense, 20th in the Segunda standings, were taken over by TH Soluciones Group last October.
Eldense have risen to the second tier of Spanish football after years spent in the regional divisions.
|#
|Club
|Country
|Messi's ownership/involvement
|Status
|1
|UE Cornellà
|Spain
|Full ownership
|Completed
|2
|Deportivo LSM
|Uruguay
|Co-owner with Luis Suárez
|Active
|3
|CD Eldense
|Spain
|100% acquisition agreed in principle
|Pending formal completion
|4
|Inter Miami CF
|USA
|Future equity/ownership option
|Not currently an owner
But this is not the first club for Messi as a owner. Previously in 2026, Messi purchased UE Cornella in Spain's fifth tier on April 16. Cornella is based in Catalonia and is known for its youth-development system.
At Inter Miami, where Messi is currently playing in the Major League Soccer (MLS), the 39-year-old is also set to receive a stake after the expiry of his playing contract. Not just that, Messi, along with his Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez, together own Uruguayan club Deportivo LSM.
Messi has a special connection with Spain despite being an Argentinean. Born in Rosario in Argentina, Messi shifted to Spain and got himself admitted at the La Masia Academy (Barcelona youth academy). He made his debut for Barcelona in La Liga in 2007 at the age of 17 and rest is history.
Gradually, Messi established himself as one of the modern-day greats with numerous trophies with Barcelona and Argentina. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, won two Copa America titles with Argentina before lifting his maiden World Cup in Qatar in 2022.
Although Messi was born in Argentina, he was made in Spain.