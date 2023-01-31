A month after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Argentine star player Lionel Messi has expressed remorse over his actions during the World Cup quarterfinals. He also expressed his regret over his wild celebrations and gestures towards Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal.

Earlier during the quarterfinals against Netherlands on 10 December 2022, both Messi and his teammates received criticism for their behaviour during the match, that led to Argentina's victory after 3-2 penalty shoot outs.

After scoring penalty goal against Netherlands in 73rd-minute, Messi even ran in front of Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal as he cupped his hands over his ears in celebration.

He then had mentioned that the Netherlands manager used derogatory remarks about Argentina during the pre-match press conference.

"I knew what Van Gaal had said but it [the goal celebration] happened on the spur of the moment. I didn't like what I did, I didn't like what happened after. These are moments of nervousness and everything happens very quickly," Messi said in an interview in Paris with Andy Kusnetzoff's "Perros de la Calle" as quoted by ESPN.

Here's one of the tweet where Messi cupped his hands over his ears in celebration:

Lionel Messi on his celebration vs. Netherlands: "It came out naturally. My team mates told me what van Gaal said before the match. I don't like to leave that image, but it just came out. There was a lot of nervousness." 🇦🇷



— urbanaplayfm pic.twitter.com/yWVBUKi3bC — FC Barcelona Fans Nation (@fcbfn_live) January 30, 2023

Also, at full time, as the match ended in a 2-2 draw, the Argentine captain was spotted arguing with Van Gaal and Edgar Davids, his assistant. He even allegedly yelled at Netherlands goal scorer Wout Weghorst during the a post-game interview.

Meanwhile, Messi stated he wouldn't have it any other way despite the long wait to win the World Cup. In Messi's sixth World Cup, Argentina defeated France on penalties in Qatar to win their first World Cup in 36 years.

"I think if I had to choose the moment, it would have been this one. It's at the end of my career, closing a circle. I achieved everything with the national team I always dreamed of. I got everything in my career, individually. It was closing my career in a unique way. I never imagined that all this was going to happen to me when I started and getting to this moment was the best. I have no complaints and I can't ask for more. We won the Copa America [2021] and the World Cup, there's nothing left," stated Messi.

The Paris Saint-Germain player said he wanted for Diego Maradona to witness Argentina's first World Cup victory since the Napoli icon assisted his country in winning the trophy in 1986.

Maradona, Messi's World Cup 2010 coach, passed away in December 2020.

"I would have liked that Diego Maradona would have handed me the [World] Cup or at least to have seen all of this. To have seen Argentina as world champions, considering how much he desired it and how much he loved the national team. I think he from above, as well as many other people that love me, gave me strength," Messi said.

With agency inputs.