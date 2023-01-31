"I think if I had to choose the moment, it would have been this one. It's at the end of my career, closing a circle. I achieved everything with the national team I always dreamed of. I got everything in my career, individually. It was closing my career in a unique way. I never imagined that all this was going to happen to me when I started and getting to this moment was the best. I have no complaints and I can't ask for more. We won the Copa America [2021] and the World Cup, there's nothing left," stated Messi.