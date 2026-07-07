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Lionel Messi extends unwanted record during Argentina vs Egypt; List of penalty misses by Argentinean in FIFA World Cups

Lionel Messi became the first player to miss two penalties in a single edition of the World Cup. After Messi missed one against Austria in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026, he missed another against Egypt in a round of 16 clash.

Koushik Paul
Published7 Jul 2026, 11:14 PM IST
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Lionel Messi reacts after failing to convert a penalty during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Egypt.
Lionel Messi reacts after failing to convert a penalty during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Egypt.(AFP)
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Lionel Messi extended his unwanted record of penalty misses in the FIFA World Cups, when the Argentinean saw his shot from the spot saved during their round of 16 clash against Egypt at the Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday. The golden chance for Argentina came in the 21st minute after Haissem Hassan brought Nicolas Tagliafico inside the box.

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Messi stepped up for the penalty kick and shot on the right. Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir jumped to his right to deny the eight-time Ballon d'or winner. This was Messi's second penalty miss in this World Cup - first player to do so in a single edition (excluding shootouts).

Earlier, Messi saw his penalty saved during their group-stage game against Austria. In the process, Messi extended his World Cup penalty miss to four out of eight he shot from the spot.

Lionel Messi's World Cup penalty record

YearOpponentGoalkeeperStatus
2018IcelandHannes HalldorssonSaved
2022Saudi ArabiaMohammed Al-OwaisScored
2022PolandWojciech SzczesnySaved
2022NetherlandsAndries NoppertScored
2022CroatiaDominik LivakovicScored
2022FranceHugo LlorisScored
2026AustriaAlexander SchlagerSaved
2026EgyptMostafa ShoubirSaved

What happened in first half?

Earlier, defending champion Argentina trailed Egypt 1-0 at halftime. Yasser Ibrahim scored with a header in the 15th minute to give Egypt a surprise lead at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Messi missed the chance to level the match when his penalty was saved by goalkeeper Shobeir.

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Messi also hit the post with a long-range free kick and Julian Alvarez thought he had put Argentina back into the match shortly before the break but his effort was pushed away by Shobeir. Argentina is bidding to become the first back-to-back World Cup champion since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

The three-time champions were given a scare by Cape Verde in the last round, needing extra time to win 3-2. Egypt has already made history by advancing to the round of 16 for the first time, having failed to get beyond the group stage on its four previous appearances.

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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