Lionel Messi gets touching support from wife Antonela before Argentina vs Austria clash amid father's health issue

Lionel Messi started his sixth FIFA World Cup campaign in a stunning fashion, scoring his maiden hattrick in the tournament during Argentina's Group F opener against Algeria. Having made his World Cup debut in 2006, it took Messi exactly 20 years to score a hattrick in his 200th international game for the national team.

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Not just the hattrick, Messi also went on level with table topper Germany's Miroslav Klose on 16 goals in the list of highest goalscorers at FIFA World Cup. Despite all the limelight, media attention and records, Messi's mind is still with his family as his father Jorge Messi is experiencing a health issue.

The development of Jorge health issue was confirmed by the Messi family on June 18. However, the Messi family didn't specify the details of 68-year-old Jorge's illness. "He is currently under medical supervision, recovering, and progressing favorably within his current condition," the family said in a statement. Amid all these, Antonela Roccuzzo’s touching support to Messi has caught the attention of the fan worldwide.

Ahead of Argentina's second group F match against Austria, Messi had shared a carousel of few photos from their training session in Dallas on Instagram. Among thousands of comments, one stood above all, that of his wife Antonela. Showing her unconditional love and support to Messi during his tough time, Antonela wrote, "Te amo (I love you )" along with two red heart emojis.

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The screenshot of Lionel Messi's post where his wife Antonela Roccuzzo shared a touching message.

Earlier, after Argentina's win over Algeria, Antonela had shared a post that went viral on social media. In that post, Antonela could be seen with their three sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro at the stands. “Let’s gooooo Argentina!!! We’re always with you @leomessi!!!! You’re incredible!!,” the caption read.

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Also Read | Lionel Messi etches name in history books in 200th international game

Additionally, Antonela had also left a comment on Messi's Instagram post after the victory over Algeria. “I loooooove you so much,” wrote Antonela with two heart emojis.

History beckons Lionel Messi in Dallas Meanwhile, Messi stands on the verge of adding yet another chapter to his extraordinary World Cup legacy in. The 38-year-old has now scored in five consecutive World Cup matches and needs just one more goal against Austria to equal the all-time record of six straight World Cup games with a goal, a mark jointly held by France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho.

Another goal would also move Messi clear at the top of the tournament's all-time scoring charts. He is currently level with Germany legend Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals. Should that strike come from outside the penalty area, Messi would also set a new record for most long-range goals in World Cup history, having already scored five from beyond the box.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in