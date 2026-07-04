Lionel Messi hails resilient Cabo Verde after Argentina survive World Cup scare; ‘No one gives you anything for free’

Defending champions Argentina overcame a determined Cabo Verde 3-2 after extra time in a gripping FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 encounter in Florida, thus booking their place in the last 16 after being pushed to the limit by the tournament debutants.

Lionel Messi played a decisive role in Argentina's victory, opening the scoring in regulation time before Lisandro Martinez and an own goal by Diney in the extra time helped the South American side. However, after the match, the Argentina captain was quick to acknowledge the challenge posed by Cabo Verde, praising the African side for their fearless display.

"We knew this would be a very tough match. In the World Cup, no one gives you anything for free. Now it's about resting, learning from today, and focusing on the next game. Also, congratulations to Cape Verde for that great performance," Messi told the media after the win.

Cabo Verde, making their first appearance in the World Cup knockout stages, started brightly and tested Argentina early through Ryan Mendes before the South American giants gradually asserted control.

Lionel Messi breaks through The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute when Messi produced a moment of quality, expertly controlling Lisandro's diagonal pass before firing into the roof of the net. The strike was his seventh goal of the tournament, taking him to the top of the Golden Boot standings.

Argentina looked comfortable before halftime, but Cabo Verde returned with renewed intensity after the break. Their persistence paid off just before the hour mark when Mendes released Deroy Duarte, who finished confidently from a tight angle to score his country's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal and level the contest.

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Despite creating several chances, Argentina were repeatedly denied by veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, whose outstanding saves from Messi kept the scores level and forced the match into extra time.

Argentina restored their advantage almost immediately after extra time began as Lisandro converted from close range following a corner. Yet Cabo Verde refused to back down, with Sidny Lopes Cabral producing a stunning curling effort from a tight angle to make it 2-2 once again.

The decisive moment came in the second half of extra time when Messi's corner was met by Romero, whose powerful header took a slight deflection off Diney Borges before finding the back of the net. Cabo Verde nearly forced penalties late on, but Emiliano Martinez produced a vital save to deny Lopes Cabral's powerful free-kick and secure Argentina's progress.