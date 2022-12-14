After Argentina crushed Croatia in the Fifa World Cup 2022 finals, skipper Lionel Messi urged his teammates to "enjoy" the occasion before gearing up for the crucial final match on Sunday against France or Morocco.

"Argentina are, once again, in the World Cup final. Enjoy it!" said Messi.

"We've been through tough situations, other very good ones. Today we're experiencing something spectacular."

"I'm enjoying it with all these people (fans in Qatar) and all the Argentines that are in our country," he said. "I imagine it must be crazy there."

“I'm happy that I'm able to help my squad make things happen"

Messi on Wednesday overtook Gabriel Batistuta to become Argentina's top goalscorer at World Cups with his fifth goal of this tournament and 11 in total.

Argentina's strategy for World Cup

Argentina's captain, who seems to be on a mission to win the world cup, said in a press conference, "We're an intelligent squad, we know how to read the game we know how to suffer when necessary, when to press. Every detail counts in every match."

"We knew that sometimes they were not really tidy and would leave space behind."

"The first match was a hard blow. For us to start this way was hard, we didn't think we would lose against Saudi Arabia, it was a test but we proved how strong we are," Messi added

Win against Croatia

Speaking about the win against the Croatians, the skipper asserted, "In the previous match (against the Netherlands), extra time wasn't easy. Today we were tired, but we pulled ourselves up to earn this victory.

Messi converted a first-half penalty before Julian Alvarez scored either side of the interval to see off an overwhelmed Croatia, who had little left in the tank after progressing through the two previous rounds on penalties.

"We played very well, we prepared to play this way because we knew we wouldn't have the ball and would need to run in this match. So we prepared for this match in a very good way. As we always do."

Argentina are looking for their third World Cup title, and first since 1986, with a rejuvenated Messi spearheading their pursuit.