Messi has this one-word advice for his boys as Argentina gears up for FIFA World Cup final2 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Argentina are, once again, in the World Cup final. Enjoy it, Messi tells his teammates
Argentina are, once again, in the World Cup final. Enjoy it, Messi tells his teammates
After Argentina crushed Croatia in the Fifa World Cup 2022 finals, skipper Lionel Messi urged his teammates to "enjoy" the occasion before gearing up for the crucial final match on Sunday against France or Morocco.