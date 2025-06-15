Lionel Messi hits crossbar as Inter Miami, Al Ahly play goalless draw in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 opener - Watch video

Luck denied Lionel Messi in the extra time as Inter Miami and Egypt's Al Ahly settled for a goalless draw in the opening game of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 opener at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Unlike the previous seasons, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is being played in an expanded 32-team format.

The defining moment came in the 96th minute. Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and a Barcelona legend, Messi kicked a long, curling shot from the right side only to see the ball being tipped by diving Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy and brushed off the crossbar.

The Argentine World Cup winner also had a chance at an hour mark when his left-footer free-kick shaved the post when everyone thought it had gone in. Earlier, Inter Miami survived a first-half onslaught by 12-time African champion Al Ahly, with goalkeeper Oscar Ustari saving a penalty from Trezeguet just before the break.

Key Moments from Inter Miami vs Al Ahly Inter Miami had to rely on veteran Argentine goalkeeper Ustari to keep the game level in the first half, with the 38-year-old pulling off a number of saves as Al Ahly dominated the chances. He produced a crucial double save just before halftime — blocking Trezeguet's 43rd-minute penalty and then getting up quickly to deny the forward again on the rebound.

Key takeaways from Inter Miami vs Al Ahly A draw leaves both teams with a battle to advance from Group A with tougher tests likely to come against Brazilian giant Palmeiras and Porto from Portugal. The top two advance to the round of 16.

Inter Miami can be encouraged by their performance in the second half after being dominated in the first half. Inter Miami had the better chances after the break, with Messi's free kick and curling long shot both hitting the woodwork.

What they said after Inter Miami vs Al Ahly "It was a good party for football. It's a new competition and the chance to play teams we don't play normally in our league, so it can be very good for us. You can prove what we can do." – Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami coach.

"I'm disappointed with the result. We could have taken all three points. We respect Inter Miami and their big-name players, but we could've finished the game in the first half by scoring three or four goals." Wessam Abou Ali, Ah Ahly forward.