Lionel Messi honoured with Spain's Princess of Asturias Award for Sports - Why is it so special for Argentina legend?

Another prestigious honour was added in Lionel Messi's cabinet, after the former Argentina captain received Spain's most prestigious sports award on Friday - Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. The award was presented to Messi in honour of his glittering career and his work for the disadvantaged children's access to health and education.

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Messi, who retired from international football earlier this month, was named winner of the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports in June, with the jury hailing "the most successful footballer of all time" and his social work. He received his award at the ceremony in Oviedo, capital of the northern Spanish region of Asturias.

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The 39-year-old collected a formal roll of parchment from Princess Leonor, the heir to the Spanish throne after whom the awards are named, who lauded his "unique career". "He turned the extraordinary into routine by reading the game and deciding on the most effective option in fractions of a second, while respecting the collective essence above ego," Leonor said.

Why was Argentine Messi given Spanish top award? Despite being an Argentinean, Messi built his career in football in Spain. Born in Rosario, Messi spent his youth in his country before moving to Barcelona in 2001 and joined the club's La Masia Academy. He finally made his Barcelona senior team debut in 2003 as a 75th-minute substitute in a friendly game against FC Porto.

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Since then it was no looking back for Messi, who went on to become of the greatest footballers in modern era. He spent 21 years at Barcelona where he played in a side that dominated Spain and Europe under Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique. Messi also won eight Ballon d'Or titles, a World Cup and dozens of trophies at club level.

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After leaving Barcelona in 2021, Messi spent two years at French giants Paris Saint-Germain and currently plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States. Overall, it was during his time at Barcelona, Messi became Messi.

Argentina's all-time top goal-scorer (126), assist provider and caps holder called time on his international career earlier this year after losing the World Cup final to Spain in New Jersey. His last match in national colours was against Benin earlier this month in front of his home fans.

Why it is so special for Messi? Founded in 1981, the Princess of Asturias Awards are the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world and come with prize money of 50,000 euros ($56,000). They encompass the arts, sciences and sports and are handed out annually in honour of efforts to improve human coexistence, solidarity and global cooperation.

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Although the Princess of Asturias Award was presented before to footballers, but Messi became the first individual footballer to receive the prestigious award. Earlier in 2010, the Spanish football team got the award after winning the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Former Spain footballers Iker Casillas and Xavi Hernández shared the award in 2012. In the process, Messi joined an elite club, which also has Serena Williams (tennis), Carolina Marín (badminton), Eliud Kipchoge (marathon runner), Rafael Nadal (tennis), Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso (both F1), and Pau and Marc Gasol (NBA) as previous winners.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in