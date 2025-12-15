Lionel Messi GOAT India tour LIVE updates: Leo to meet PM Modi in Delhi today

Lionel Messi GOAT India tour LIVE updates: During the GOAT India Tour 2025, Lionel Messi is having a three-day visit to India from December 13 to 15. He is joined by his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul.
The football icon travelled across four cities: Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. It is part of a fan-focused tour built around charity, promotion and public appearances.
Each stop featured major events. Kolkata saw a meet-and-greet, an unveiling of a 70-foot statue and an exhibition game. Messi was joined by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly.
Hyderabad hosted a seven-a-side match and a concert. A meet-and-greet event was held at the Falaknuma Palace.
Mumbai held football and charity shows. Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri joined Messi. The Master Blaster gifted Messi an Indian jersey signed by him.
Delhi will close the tour with events and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Virat Kohli is likely to meet Lionel Messi in Delhi. In Mumbai, Messi met Sachin Tendulkar while he met Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata.
Delhi Police has announced traffic restrictions in central Delhi. Parking will be prohibited around Arun Jaitley Stadium. Illegally-parked vehicles will be towed and fined. The public has been advised to use the metro and bus services to avoid congestion.
The main events are set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. During the Delhi leg of the tour, Messi will also felicitate Minerva Academy’s teams, who have won three major youth trophies.
After attending fan events in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai, Lionel Messi comes to Delhi today. On the final day of his India tour, he will be accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul.