Lionel Messi GOAT India tour LIVE updates: Leo to meet PM Modi in Delhi today

Lionel Messi GOAT India tour LIVE updates: During the GOAT India Tour 2025, Lionel Messi is having a three-day visit to India from December 13 to 15. He is joined by his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul.

The football icon travelled across four cities: Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. It is part of a fan-focused tour built around charity, promotion and public appearances.

Each stop featured major events. Kolkata saw a meet-and-greet, an unveiling of a 70-foot statue and an exhibition game. Messi was joined by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly.

Hyderabad hosted a seven-a-side match and a concert. A meet-and-greet event was held at the Falaknuma Palace.

Mumbai held football and charity shows. Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri joined Messi. The Master Blaster gifted Messi an Indian jersey signed by him.

Delhi will close the tour with events and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.