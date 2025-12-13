Lionel Messi in India LIVE updates: GOAT India Tour 2025 starts today in Kolkata

Messi in India LIVE updates: Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 is a three-day fan-focused visit from 13 to 15 December. It covers Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.
The tour mixes exhibition football, concerts, youth activities and public interactions. This is, however, not Messi’s first appearance in India. In 2011, he played the Argentina vs Venezuela match in Kolkata.
The tour opens on 13 December in Kolkata at Salt Lake Stadium with the GOAT Cup exhibition match. That will be followed by a live concert and a youth football clinic.
On 14 December, Messi will attend daytime events in Hyderabad. Then, he will travel to Mumbai for an evening meet-and-greet. There will also be a padel exhibition and stadium shows at the CCI Brabourne and Wankhede stadiums.
The tour ends on 15 December in New Delhi with the GOAT Cup and concert at Arun Jaitley Stadium. There will be a scheduled courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Messi is joined by Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. Some Indian cricket stars are expected at some stops. Tickets range from ₹2,250 to ₹7,000. The premium fan experiences can cost up to ₹80,000.
Former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly and Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan are expected to join Messi in Kolkata.
Fans worldwide can watch Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour in India on the DD Sports TV Channel. The live-streaming will be available on the Prasar Bharati YouTube channel and WAVES OTT App. At the same time, multiple other news agencies, including ANI and Reuters, are also expected to live-stream the event.
Messi arrived in Kolkata at the wee hours. As he got down from a chartered flight, he looked fresh and all smiles. He was wearing a white t-shirt and a blue hoodie along with a pair of gray pants.
Major League Soccer earlier shared a glimpse of Messi's 70-foot statue in Kolkata ahead of its official unveiling. Messi plays in MLS for Inter Miami along with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. Both of them will accompany Messi on the GOAT India tour 2025.
Messi mania has totally gripped Kolkata as fans are seen at the Salt Lake Stadium with flags of India and Argentina. He will unveil his 70-feet statue, which is called ‘Monumento de Messi’, created by artist Monti Pal.
“Inaugurated by Lionel Messi himself, an initiative of Shri Sujit Bose, Minister - Goverment of West Bengal, President Sreebhumi Sporting Club,” says the description.
On December 13, Messi landed in Kolkata at 1:30 AM. He will attend a meet-and-greet from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Then, he will virtually unveil his 70-feet statue by 11:15 AM. A short interaction at Salt Lake Stadium follows before his 2 PM departure for Hyderabad.
This is Lionel Messi's second visit to India. Before this, the Argentine genius came to India in 2011. At that time, he played an Argentina vs Venezuela match in Kolkata.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.