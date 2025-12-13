Lionel Messi in India LIVE updates: GOAT India Tour 2025 starts today in Kolkata

Messi in India LIVE updates: Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 is a three-day fan-focused visit from 13 to 15 December. It covers Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

The tour mixes exhibition football, concerts, youth activities and public interactions. This is, however, not Messi’s first appearance in India. In 2011, he played the Argentina vs Venezuela match in Kolkata.

The tour opens on 13 December in Kolkata at Salt Lake Stadium with the GOAT Cup exhibition match. That will be followed by a live concert and a youth football clinic.

On 14 December, Messi will attend daytime events in Hyderabad. Then, he will travel to Mumbai for an evening meet-and-greet. There will also be a padel exhibition and stadium shows at the CCI Brabourne and Wankhede stadiums.

The tour ends on 15 December in New Delhi with the GOAT Cup and concert at Arun Jaitley Stadium. There will be a scheduled courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Messi is joined by Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. Some Indian cricket stars are expected at some stops. Tickets range from ₹2,250 to ₹7,000. The premium fan experiences can cost up to ₹80,000.