Lionel Messi in talks for $400 million deal with Saudi Pro League: report

Lionel Messi in talks for $400 million deal with Saudi Pro League: report1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 11:01 PM IST
The deal, which is being negotiated by Messi’s father, would far exceed more than $200 million deal Cristiano Ronaldo signed to play in Saudi Arabia until the summer of 2025
Saudi Arabia is preparing to offer football star Lionel Messi a $400 million annual contract to play with the Saudi Pro League this summer, the Telegraph reported.
