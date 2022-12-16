Lionel Messi injured, skips training session due to hamstring pain: Reports1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 10:52 AM IST
Lionel Messi was seen clutching his hamstring in the early stages of the match against Croatia.
Lionel Messi is not 100% fit, and nothing worries Argentine fans more. According to media reports, the Paris Saint-Germain player has been experiencing hamstring pain in his left leg since the semifinal matchup with Croatia. The claims also state that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was absent from the December 15 training session.