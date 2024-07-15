Uncanny similarity: Messi’s injury and Argentina’s Copa America win evoke memories of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Euro victory

Lionel Messi had to leave the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia early in the second half due to an ankle injury. The 37-year-old, possibly marking his last major international tournament, was substituted with Nicolás González after 65 minutes.

Messi fell and called for help, appearing to trip while running. He was seen walking off slowly with his captain's armband off. Later, he was on the sideline with an ice pack on his right ankle. The legend was seen covering his face and crying.

Argentina won. The South American team lifted the Copa America 2024 trophy after Lautaro Martínez scored the sole goal of the match at the 112th minute in Extra Time. Lionel Messi secured his 45th senior trophy with Argentina, surpassing Brazil’s Dani Alves as the player with the most trophies in football history.

Argentina’s victory after Messi’s forced walk-out has a weird connection with something in 2016. The footballer involved at that time was none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, a player who is often compared with Messi.

Ronaldo in Euro 2016 final The Portugal striker, then 31, was injured and had to leave the Euro 2016 final against France after 25 minutes. He collided with Dimitri Payet in the 9th minute, causing a grade 1 anterior cruciate ligament sprain in his left knee.

Despite initial treatment, Ronaldo continued to play in pain. But, he eventually fell to the ground in tears in the 17th minute. After more treatment and a brief absence from the field, he returned to the game only to get off the field in the 25th minute as he collapsed again. He passed the captain's armband to Nani, with the game still tied at 0-0.