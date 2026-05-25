Lionel Messi injury scare hits Argentina before FIFA World Cup 2026 squad announcement; Miami star subbed on request

The Argentina football team were hit by a massive injury scare after Lionel Messi requested to be taken off during Inter Miami's Major League Soccer (MLS) clash against Philadelphia Union on Sunday. The development came just three weeks before the FIFA World Cup 2026, which starts on June 11 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

While the exact details of Messi's injury is unknown, the 38-year-old footballer is believed to have suffered a leg injury and left the field on the 73rd minute of the match. Although Messi is a part of the provisional squad named by head coach Lionel Scaloni, the final 26-member roster is yet to be announced by the defending champions.

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Messi, who played an important role in Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph in 2022, left the field clutching the back of his left leg. But videos showed Messi walking normally as he headed down the tunnel into the locker room. It was also Messi's final MLS game for Inter Miami, before the World Cup.

Lionel Messi injury update According to Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos, Messi's substitution was a precautionary measure as the latter was really fatigued. "As far as I know, we don't have a (medical) report on that yet, but he really was fatigued," Hoyos said after Inter Miami won 6-4.

“He was tired; the pitch was heavy and when in doubt, the standard approach is always to ensure you don't take any risks,” added Hoyos about Messi, who has won a record eight Ballon d'Or titles.

In is believed that the Argentina Football Federation (AFA) will be announcing their final squad later this week and all eyes will be on Messi. Before going off the field, Messi had two assists while Luiz Suarez scored a hattrick. He will be playing his record-equalling sixth FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi on FIFA World Cup 2026 Last year in December, in an interview with ESPN, Messi had spoken about his dreams of helping Argentina defend the FIFA World Cup title in 2026, provided his body holds ups. “I hope I can be there. I’ve said before that I’d love to be there," Messi had said.

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