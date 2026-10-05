Lionel Messi joins Argentina teammates one last time ahead of farewell match in Buenos Aires: See photos

Veteran Argentina forward Lionel Messi arrived at his team's training base in Eziza on Sunday ahead of his international farewell against Benin on Tuesday.

Messi announced his retirement from international football on 31 August, just over a month after the FIFA World Cup 2026 ended.

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Soon after the announcement, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said that the Albiceleste's home friendly against Benin in Buenos Aires on 6 October would be Messi's farewell match.

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“To all the fans of the Argentine national team, I would like to inform you that after a conversation I had with the head coach of the senior team, Lionel Scaloni, we decided to extend an invitation to the best player in the world, the symbol of our national team and our captain, Lionel Andrés Messi, so that he can receive the tribute and farewell he truly deserves on 6 October here in Argentina,” AFA president Claudio Tapia said via a video message on 16 September.

Lionel Messi's Argentina career Messi, who made his Argentina debut in August 2005 in a friendly against Hungary, has scored 125 goals in 207 appearances.

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His major achievements with Argentina include winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and also clinching the Copa America twice, in 2021 and 2024. Argentina finished as runners-up in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a 1-0 loss to Spain in the final at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Messi scored eight goals and registered four assists during the 48-team tournament that was jointly hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada.

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The 39-year-old also broke the all-time goals record in FIFA World Cup history, surpassing former Germany international Miroslav Klose's 16 goals.

However, Messi later lost that record to France's Kylian Mbappe, who has scored 22 FIFA World Cup goals thus far. Messi, on the other hand, ended his World Cup career with 21 goals.

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Nicolas Otamendi, Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo De Paul will be among the players who will feature with Messi in his final Argentina match. Leandro Paredes, who is serving a 10-match ban, will attend the match from the stands.

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Paolo Dybala and Mahuel Nolina, however, won’t be able to attend the match, as their club, AS Roma, did not allow them to.

After his farewell match, Messi will return to the United States to rejoin his club Inter Miami.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.