Lionel Messi levels Ronaldo’s hat-trick record, says ‘can be my last games’

Lionel Messi equaled Portugal icon and contemporary Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most hat-tricks for a national team – to lead Argentina over Bolivia 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. Messi scored three goals and added two assists in a runaway win over Bolivia in South American World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

According to ESPN, it was the first time that Messi recorded multiple goals and assists in a single game for the national team. He scored his 10th international hat-trick to raise his career total to 112 goals – and tying him with Cristiano Ronaldo for career games with a hat trick.

During the game, Messi struck in 19th, 84th and 86th minute, delivering three fantastic goals in only his second international appearance after an injury faced during July's Copa America tournament.

Now, Messi and Ronaldo both have 10 international hat-tricks and are the only players to achieve this feat for their national teams.

‘These could be the last games’ Speaking after the game, Messi said, “It is great to come here, to feel the affection of the people, I am excited when they shout my name. We all enjoy the connection with the people and we love playing in Argentina. We are happy with the win.”

“I have not set a date or deadline (on ending his career), I just want to enjoy all of this. I am more excited than ever to be here and feel the affection of the people because I know that these could be the last games,” Messi was quoted by the team's official X handle as saying.

"This is what drives me. Enjoying being happy where I am. Despite my age, when I am here I feel like a kid because I feel comfortable with this team. As long as I feel good and can continue to perform as I intend, we will continue to enjoy it," he concluded.