Lionel Messi marks first Inter Miami start since FIFA World Cup final with two goals in Leagues Cup first round

Lionel Messi scored on his first start for Inter Miami since the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on 19 July, leading the team to a 4-2 victory over Atletico de San Luis in their Leagues Cup opener in Miami on Wednesday. The Argentine scored two goals and provided one assist in the game.

Lionel Messi had made his Inter Miami comeback in a Major League Soccer (MLS) match against Columbus Crew on Saturday, coming on as a second half substitute in that match.

That was Messi's first match for Inter Miami since 19 July, when Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Messi scored eight goals in the FIFA World Cup and registered four assists.

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The Mexican side made the brighter start and went ahead in the fourth minute. David Rodríguez headed home from close range after meeting a cross into the penalty area, giving the visitors an early advantage.

Lionel Messi stars in Inter Miami's win Inter Miami responded quickly through Messi. The Argentine forward levelled the score in the 11th minute, finishing from close range after Noah Allen delivered a low ball into the box. The goal brought the hosts back into the contest after conceding early.

The MLS side continued to create chances and thought they had gone ahead midway through the first half, but a goal was ruled out following a VAR review.

Inter Miami eventually took the lead in the 26th minute when Telasco Segovia found the net after Messi was involved in the attacking move, registering his only assist of the evening.

Messi added his second goal just before halftime to extend Inter Miami's advantage. Defender Micael then scored deep into first-half stoppage time, giving the hosts a commanding 4-1 lead at the break.

Inter Miami scored four unanswered goals after falling behind in the opening minutes.

Atlético de San Luis reduced the deficit early in the second half when Rafa Llorente scored in the 51st minute. The Mexican side continued to push forward and finished with more possession and more total shots than Inter Miami, but they were unable to recover from the three-goal halftime deficit.

The victory gave Inter Miami a winning start to the 2026 Leagues Cup, which features 18 MLS clubs and 18 Liga MX teams.

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Under the tournament's format, clubs play three Phase One matches against teams from the opposite league, with results determining separate MLS and Liga MX standings. The top four clubs from each league advance to the knockout stage.

Inter Miami currently are currently in second place in the MLS standings of the Leagues Cup with three points, whereas San Luis are in 14th place in the Liga MX standings of the cup competition.