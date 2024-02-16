Leo's stint at Inter Miami: How Messi changes lives of people he comes across
Lionel Messi's preferred restaurant in Miami, Prima Pasta, has gained recognition as a favorite among locals. Messi's visits to the restaurant have sparked memorable viral moments, capturing global attention.
Cafe Prima Pasta in Miami Beach, where disco music and dimmed red lights create an immediate ambience Lionel Messi's initial visit to Prima Pasta dates back over a decade, but it was his latest stop on July 13 of last year that sparked one of his most memorable viral moments since arriving in America.