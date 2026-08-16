Lionel Messi misses penalty as Inter Miami suffer humiliating defeat at Nashville in MLS

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi saw yet another penalty saved as Inter Miami suffered a humiliating 1-4 loss to Nashville on Saturday in a top-of-the-table clash in Major League Soccer (MLS). England's Sam Surridge and Germany's Hany Mukhtar scored second-half goals for the hosts in a showdown between the MLS overall leaders.

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Argentina and Miami captain Messi was denied from the penalty spot in the first half and was also issued a yellow card in the 59th minute but also assisted Inter Miami's lone goal. Messi struck both posts in second-half stoppage time. Nashville lead MLS with 43 points and a record of 13-2 with four drawn while Inter Miami are second on 38 points.

Nashville had already knocked Inter Miami out of this year's CONCACAF Champions Cup in the round of 16. Defending MLS champion Miami, which had been a league-best 8-1-1 on the road, saw a seven-match undefeated MLS run snapped as Nashville remained unbeaten at home.

Honduran defender Andy Najar scored with a header in the 17th minute to give Nashville a 1-0 lead. Miami had a chance to equalize with a Messi penalty kick in the 23rd minute but Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake saved his weak effort.

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Messi's record from the penalty spot is poor by his sky-high standards, including missing twice at the World Cup. The visitors netted the equalizer three minutes into first-half stoppage time when Venezuelan Telasco Segovia blasted in a right-footed shot off an assist by Messi.

Mukhtar, the 2022 MLS Most Valuable Player, put Nashville back in front in the 49th minute. Surridge gave Nashville a 3-1 lead and Mukhtar added his second in the 63rd for extra insurance as the hosts pulled away.

Lionel Messi loses father Jorge Messi Earlier Messi made an emotional return on Wednesday following his father's death and hints at retirement during the Leagues Cup where Inter Miami lost 2-3 to Mexico's Leon. Messi flew back to Florida from Argentina on Tuesday night after attending the funeral of his father, Jorge, on Sunday and came on at half-time to a massive ovation.

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Jorge, who was his son's agent, died last week at the age of 68. On Wednesday morning, Messi posted an emotional tribute to his father on social media, admitting that he wasn't sure of continuing playing football.

"I don't know what I'll do without you, I don't know how to go on," Messi wrote. "I just played football, and now I have serious doubts about continuing to do so for much longer."