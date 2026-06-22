Lionel Messi misses penalty in Dallas, scripts unwanted FIFA World Cup record during Argentina vs Austria encounter

Lionel Messi became the first player in history to miss a penalty thrice at the World Cup stage after the Argentine skipper shot wide against Austria on Monday during their Group F clash in the 2026 edition at the Dallas Stadium. Playing his 201st match, Messi entered the field with 16 World Cup goals, on level at the top with Germany's Miroslav Klose.
Dominating the game from the start, Argentina were awarded a penalty following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check after Lautaro Martinez was brought down inside the box by two Austrian defenders. Messi casually took the shot from the spot, only to see it to wide on the right.
Had Messi scored that goal, he would have surpassed Klose to become the all-time top-goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup. Before today, Messi was tied with Ghana's Asamoah Gyan for most penalty misses in he World Cup.
Gyan missed spot-kicks against the Czech Republic at the 2006 World Cup and famously against Uruguay in the quarterfinals of the 2010 tournament. Messi had his spotkicks saved against Iceland in 2018 and Poland in 2022.
Messi finally broke the World Cup scoring record with his 17th goal after 31 minutes. The record goal for a 1-0 lead came in the 39th minute and two days before Messi’s 39th birthday, and amid the concern of his ailing father. It was the sixth consecutive World Cup game in which Messi has scored.
Messi had equaled Germany striker Miroslav Klose for the most goals in the World Cup at 16 with his first hat trick at the tournament in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria in the Group J opener last Tuesday night in Kansas City.
The hattrick in his pervious game - 200th international appearance - came 20 years to the date of his World Cup debut, when he also scored. Monday was his FIFA-record 28th match in the tournament. Klose played in 24 World Cup matches for Germany, which wrapped up his fourth tournament by winning the 2014 final 1-0 in extra time over Messi and Argentina.
Earlier, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has made one change to his starting lineup from the side that won 3-0 against Algeria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener with Nahuel Molina replacing Gonzalo Montiel. But all eyes will be on Lionel Messi.
Austria: Alexander Schlager; Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch, David Alaba; Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager; Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Paul Wanner; Michael Gregoritsch
Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada.
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