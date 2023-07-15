Argentina footballer Lionel Messi is all set to make his Inter Miami debut against Mexican team Cruz Azul on 21 July. The seven-time winner of the Ballon d'Or joined the David Beckham owned football club after coming off two years with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi will be unveiled as the Inter Miami player on 16 July, Sunday. In a recent viral video Messi reportedly averted an accident narrowly. The FIFA world cup winner was recently captured shopping for groceries with his family in the city of Miami, according to a report by TOI. The report further stated that Messi's Audi Q8 narrowly escaped a crash! The video then shows Messi's Q8 jump a traffic signal and take a left at an intersection, with oncoming traffic from the behind. The video showed the the driver of the vehicles coming from the other side were attentive and managed to avoid hitting the footballer's luxury SUV. See the video below

Meanwhile, on the eve of Messi's unveiling as the Inter Miami member, the US city is engulfed in euphoria. There is no hiding the mania generated by Messi in Miami as he begins the new Major League Soccer phase of his career in one of the most Latino cities in the United States. But his arrival is also bringing a note of sadness as fans know that at age 36 he is nearing the end of his career.

Messi announced on June 7 that he will play for Inter Miami in a move that is expected to energize soccer in the United States and South Florida with one of the sporting world's best-known figures. More than 100,000 Argentines live in Miami, which will host World Cup matches in 2026.

In a career spanning more than 17 years with his country's national team, Messi has scored more than 100 goals, including two against France at the 2022 World Cup final, a match Argentina won on penalties.