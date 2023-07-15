Lionel Messi narrowly escapes accident, ahead of Inter Miami debut | WATCH2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Messi announced on June 7 that he will play for Inter Miami in a move that is expected to energize soccer in the United States and South Florida
Argentina footballer Lionel Messi is all set to make his Inter Miami debut against Mexican team Cruz Azul on 21 July. The seven-time winner of the Ballon d'Or joined the David Beckham owned football club after coming off two years with Paris Saint-Germain.
Meanwhile, on the eve of Messi's unveiling as the Inter Miami member, the US city is engulfed in euphoria. There is no hiding the mania generated by Messi in Miami as he begins the new Major League Soccer phase of his career in one of the most Latino cities in the United States. But his arrival is also bringing a note of sadness as fans know that at age 36 he is nearing the end of his career.
Messi announced on June 7 that he will play for Inter Miami in a move that is expected to energize soccer in the United States and South Florida with one of the sporting world's best-known figures. More than 100,000 Argentines live in Miami, which will host World Cup matches in 2026.
In a career spanning more than 17 years with his country's national team, Messi has scored more than 100 goals, including two against France at the 2022 World Cup final, a match Argentina won on penalties.