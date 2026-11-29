Lionel Messi's club season ended in the Ohio rain on Friday night, along with Inter Miami's defence of the MLS CUP. Some of what comes next is clear, and some isn't. He is scheduled to play in a testimonial in Buenos Aires next month and holds an Inter Miami contract that formally runs through the 2028 MLS season. He has not announced any decision to leave club football.

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Stoppage-time ending in Columbus Inter Miami had already lost Game 1 of their first-round playoff series 3-0 at home, with Gonzalo Lujan sent off. In Game 2 in Columbus, Lionel Messi had a chance in the 14th minute, and Santiago Rodriguez scored in stoppage time as the Crew won 1-0 to end the series. Messi did not score in either playoff match.

The Argentine, who turned 39 in June, has already retired from international football. It has been a trying year for him, with the death of his father, Jorge Messi, weeks after Argentina lost the World Cup final 1-0 to Spain. In an open letter after that defeat, Messi wrote that he had "quite a few doubts about whether I'll keep doing it for much longer." He has not, however, said he plans to end his club career.

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First, a night at La Bombonera Before any talk of 2027, Lionel Messi has a date in Argentina. The organisers have confirmed he will play in Carlos Tevez’s testimonial on 20 December at Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera. Tevez, known as Apache, retired in 2022.

"It will be a true honor to welcome the best player in the world to Apache's last dance," the organisers posted on Instagram.

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Notably, Rio Ferdinand, Sergio Aguero, Leandro Paredes, Gianluigi Buffon and Martin Palermo are also confirmed. Tevez has said he wants Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on opposing teams, but Ronaldo has not been confirmed.

A deal through 2028, with a caveat On 23 October 2025, Inter Miami announced that Lionel Messi had signed a contract extension through the 2028 MLS season. "It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project," Messi said at the time.

Also Read | Lionel Messi to feature in Carlos Tevez's farewell match in Argentina

On paper, that deal still stands. However, it is unclear how the league’s switch to an autumn-to-spring calendar, confirmed weeks after Messi signed, will affect it. The club has already published its 2027 “Sprint Season” schedule, which starts at home against FC Cincinnati on 19 February and leads into the new calendar from July 2027.

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If he keeps playing, Miami also have a place in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, a trophy he has not won with a club. For now, his confirmed plans are Tevez’s farewell first and then, if he carries on, another season in pink.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.